ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

BREAKING: One person dead after officer involved Shooting in Tell City

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Bnw2_0j7AbOPl00

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Tell City. Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed via Twitter that all officers involved are okay and the suspect is deceased.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
HANSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

US41 partially closes after 3-vehicle semi-crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert after three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities say it happened in the area of Highway 41 and Radio Avenue this evening. According to deputies, a semi-truck was involved in the crash. Despite the nature of the incident, we’re told […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire

Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD looking for missing man last seen in 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35. Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
vincennespbs.org

Man shot by Police in Tell City, IN

A Tell City man was killed overnight after shooting at police. It all started at 12:45 am local time in Perry County when Cannelton Police tried to stop a ’98 GMC truck for speeding on Highway 66. State Police say the driver turned into the Tell City Wal-Mart and...
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69

GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Investigating Tell City Shooting

Tell City- Indiana State Police have identified the suspect in the Tell City shooting. Early Friday morning officers were involved in a shooting at the Tell City Police Department. According to a police report, Cannelton Police officers attempted to pull over a 1998 GMC Pickup. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, refused to stop and drove into the Walmart parking lot of Tell City before going back into Cannelton.
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy