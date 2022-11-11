BREAKING: One person dead after officer involved Shooting in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Tell City. Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed via Twitter that all officers involved are okay and the suspect is deceased.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates when more information becomes available.

