Related
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, chilly temps for Sunday in New Jersey; tracking midweek storm
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says today will see chilly conditions and light rain with some wintry mix.
Storm preps underway on Long Island as remnants of Nicole take aim
The state has mobilized a fleet that includes hundreds of dump trucks, dozens of wood chippers and 14 vacuum trucks.
Officials: Resident rescued from apartment fire in Hillsborough Township
Police said no one was injured as a result from the fire, but fire officials had to rescue someone from the building.
News 12
Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family
A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
Coyotes or wolf dogs? Experts weigh in on what animal people are seeing in Fairfield
A resident says his parents saw a strange looking wolf in their yard recently that they captured on video. The family says it left and then came back and stayed for three hours.
Police: 2 men shot in the torso in Mount Hope
Officers say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Bush Street and Creston Avenue.
Police search for man who frightened children on school bus in South Jersey
Police say it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 on Tenured Road in Deptford.
