Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten to Riot After CMA Awards Unveils Entertainer of the Year Nod
Carrie Underwood fans are declaring expectations for their favorite country singer at the 2022 CMA Awards — crown her the Entertainer of the Year ... or else. On October 25, the American Idol alum announced that she'll be performing at the major country music event on November 9. As one of eight performances that night (which include co-hosts Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen) she will sing her latest single, "Hate My Heart" from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Coordinate in Shades of Green for Loretta Lynn Tribute Performance at CMA Awards 2022
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards. The trio of award-winning musicians united onstage for the occasion, performing Lynn’s 1966 song “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”. During the moving tribute, the trio’s...
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
CMA Awards: 2022 Winners
See a full list of winners from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Alan Jackson Will Receive CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 CMA Awards
Alan Jackson will be the focus of a special all-star tribute at the 2022 CMA Awards. The Country Music Hall of Famer is set to receive the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Only seven other artists have earned the honor since it first went to Willie Nelson in 2012....
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday night The night of nights in country music is finally here! For its 56th year, the CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning as hosts and a star-studded performance lineup. This year, Lainey Wilson is leading the nominations list — making her only the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
2022 CMA Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing
The CMA Awards will take place in their longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this week, bringing the biggest names and brightest new stars in the genre on one stage for one night. There’s a slight facelift this year with the addition of a new, non-musical co-host — pro football star Peyton Manning — but things look to be more or less routine for the long-running show, now in its 56th year. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, from performers to nominees and more. When Are the 2022 CMA Awards? The 56th CMA Awards are airing...
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Deliver Haunting 'You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive' at CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton teamed up with a fellow Kentuckian, country legend Patty Loveless to perform a song near and dear to each of them, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Joined by Stapleton's wife, singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton, Stapleton and Loveless traded verses on the Darrell Scott-penned song, which captures the pain and sacrifice of Kentucky coal miners.
CMA Awards 2022: Early winners revealed on 'Good Morning America'
The winners of two categories for the 2022 CMA Awards were revealed on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, ahead of the awards show.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022
“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration
Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards
DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Jenee Fleenor Is Awarded Musician of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022
Jenee Fleenor, an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (fiddle, mandolin, and acoustic guitar), won the 2022 CMA Awards as Musician of the Year. She beat steel guitarist Paul Franklin, guitarists Brent Mason and Derek Wells, and banjo player Ilya Toshinkskiy. Jenee Fleenor first won the award in 2019, breaking Mac McAnally’s...
2022 CMA Awards: Morgan Wallen’s Son, Indie, Cheers Him on From Home in Adorable Video
While Morgan Wallen attended the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), the country music hitmaker’s son Indie cheered him on from home in an adorable video. Country Now reports that in an Instagram Story, Indie’s mother KT Smith shared the video, featuring the toddler in just his diaper watching Morgan Wallen performing on the CMA Awards stage. “Watchin his daddy” appeared in the video. Smith also shared her thoughts about Wallen not winning any of the CMA Awards he was nominated for. This included Entertainer Of The Year and Male Vocalist Of The Year. “CMA do better,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “You robbed the one with the most talent tonight. Truly sickening.”
