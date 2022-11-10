Read full article on original website
Related
Emotional family reunions after months of separation follow Russia's retreat from Kherson
Families were torn apart when Russia invaded Ukraine as some members fled and others hunkered down, including in the recaptured city of Kherson.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
Leaders of the world's largest economies remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war
Biden meets with new Italian Prime Minister Meloni
President Biden on Tuesday met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit (G20) in Bali, Indonesia. The meeting is Biden’s first with Meloni, a far-right politician who is a member of the conservative Brothers of Italy party, which has been tied to neo-facism. Biden in October had…
MyNorthwest.com
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department...
MyNorthwest.com
Australian PM raises trade ‘blockages’ with China’s Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted.
Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said. The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory. The Israeli military said the Palestinian first attacked the Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there. The army said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with a car on a nearby highway and struck another person, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Bangladesh Suppliers Want ‘Fair Bargain’ From Brands
The message has never been clearer: the government is firmly behind Bangladesh’s ambition to produce $100 billion worth of apparel annually by 2030, and entrepreneurs are leading the way. As Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Made in Bangladesh Week on Sunday, it was apparent that these targets are intended to be more than just talk. Organized by the Bangladesh Garment and Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGMEA) and partnering with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), the Nov. 12-18 forum has a series of events dispersed in different parts of the city, and growing the sector is at the top of the agenda. “I urge...
Comments / 0