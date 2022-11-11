ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Armed suspect robs 18-year-old Philadelphia mail carrier then targets another

By Bob Brooks via
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Philadelphia police say an armed robber targeted two mail carriers in broad daylight just minutes apart.

The first robbery occurred around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 6400 block of North 12th Street in East Oak Lane.

Police say the 18-year-old postal worker was on her route delivering mail when she was approached by a man with a gun.

He took the mail and mail keys and drove off in a black Chevy Impala.

But police say he wasn't done.

Just five minutes later, police say the suspect drove just a few blocks away in the Impala to the 6500 block of 13th Street and did the same thing.

He approached another female postal worker with a gun and took the mail and keys.

Neighbors were stunned to hear the news.

"You have firemen and policemen right here in the block so, to be honest, I don't know what to say," North Philadelphia resident Mrs. Bush said.

She never expected postal workers to be targeted.

"We're looking out for everybody. It's quiet around here. We don't have issues like that around here," Mrs. Bush said.

Back at the initial crime scene, neighbor Jasmine Rowland thinks that is part of the reason the suspect picked these spots.

"I think they probably targeted this area because of that - they know it's not as alert as other areas in Philly," Rowland said.

Police say it might be tough to identify the suspect as he was wearing a mask. They are asking residents in the neighborhood to keep an eye out for a black Chevy Impala that may look out of place.

Comments / 49

4d ago

This is why the people are complaining of overcrowded and horrible conditions in the detention centers. Stop volunteering to go to jail. It’s not like the system send out invitations that you rsvp to.

Reply(5)
7
Maria Rios
4d ago

Get the Federals on the streets and National Guards to stop all these abusive criminals at once.

Reply(14)
16
Margaret Sigler
3d ago

wow ! Mail persons Are in Danger along with our Mail being taken ! not good news. Post office must do something to keep our Mail Person s safe now. Our mail is being stolen by thieves now not safe ! Not good News

Reply(1)
6abc Action News

