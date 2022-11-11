Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Meet Reno Lemaire, a manga artist with a French accent
By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL | Renaud LEFORT | Natacha MILLERET. Japanese comics and graphic novels have long enjoyed a huge following in France. The majority of those mangas are Asian imports, but a few European artists have ventured into the genre. Our reporters went to meet Frenchman Reno Lemaire, whose series "Dreamland" has sold over 700,000 copies worldwide.
NME
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Dagny Corcoran, Influential Art Book Dealer and L.A. Socialite, Dies at 77
Dangy Corcoran, a dealer whose influence loomed large in the L.A. art scene, has died at 77. Marian Goodman Gallery, where Corcoran was employed as director of books and multiples, announced her passing in an Instagram post. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dagny Corcoran,” read the post. “A force of the Los Angeles art scene, Dagny gained recognition for her entrepreneurship behind the independent bookstore Art Catalogues, specializing in current and out-of-print exhibition catalogues and publications on modern art, architecture, and photography.” A representative for the gallery confirmed that Corcoran had been diagnosed...
29 ARTS IN PROGRESS • Diptych
In this exhibition, internationally renowned photographer Toni Meneguzzo engages in a very contemporary language that suggests a unique relationship between Polaroid and the vibrancy of his latest digital photographs. Diptych marks the culmination of a long research process that brought the gallerists and the curator Giovanni Pelloso to carefully select...
Comments / 0