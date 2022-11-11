Dangy Corcoran, a dealer whose influence loomed large in the L.A. art scene, has died at 77. Marian Goodman Gallery, where Corcoran was employed as director of books and multiples, announced her passing in an Instagram post. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dagny Corcoran,” read the post. “A force of the Los Angeles art scene, Dagny gained recognition for her entrepreneurship behind the independent bookstore Art Catalogues, specializing in current and out-of-print exhibition catalogues and publications on modern art, architecture, and photography.” A representative for the gallery confirmed that Corcoran had been diagnosed...

