Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 11-13
This weekend is a great time to celebrate movies, music, dance, cultural heritage and chocolate in Pittsburgh. The Three Rivers Film Festival continues through Nov. 16, featuring 18 independent feature films not showing elsewhere. Films are screening at the Harris Theater downtown and The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley. There...
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of November 14
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
macaronikid.com
2022 Guide to Downtown Pittsburgh's Holiday Season
NOV. 18 - DEC. 23, 2022. Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Noon - 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25: Noon - 8 p.m. Visit with either a Black or...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
Norwin happenings: Holiday parade in Irwin, Breakfast with St. Nick, more
The annual light-up night and holiday parade will be held Nov. 17 in downtown Irwin. The tree will be lit at 6:20 p.m. at the S&T parking lot off Main Street, with the parade of fire trucks and marchers to begin on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. The event is...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner By Letting Local Chefs Do The Cooking
The fourth Thursday in November is a bad day to be a turkey — or somebody who doesn’t know how to cook a turkey. If you fall into the latter category, be thankful you live in Pittsburgh, where there’s always a restaurant willing to prepare the whole meal or a side so you don’t have to. Offerings range from traditional to eclectic and, when transferred from a take-out box to a casserole dish, can be passed off as your own culinary handiwork.
Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Career Institute is closing its doors in two weeks. The news came as a shock to students. “I went into school today expecting to take a physics exam. I walked in and it was a paper saying, ‘we’re closing down, sorry,’” one student told us.
Leechburg's Twisted Thistle has new ownership, new name
A well-known restaurant in Leechburg is under new ownership and has a new name. Twisted Thistle was sold this month by Linda Alworth of Gilpin to three new owners: friends Bobby Elliott, Sean Watson and Corey Pistininzi. They’ve renamed it National Public House. Alworth, 68, recently sold Lingrow Farm,...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
Pitt News
Local vintage resellers take over social media
With the pop-up market season coming to a close, vintage resellers are increasingly using social media to spread the word about their handpicked collection of stylish, uncommon pieces. Logan McKito, a sophomore undeclared major, started Mickey’s Vintage, an Instagram account dedicated to selling vintage clothing to Pitt students, in 2019....
Slippery Rock ends Hickory’s season
Slippery Rock advances to the District Championship game next week.
Pittsburgh leads national Light To Unite for Purple Heart’s 240th anniversary
As the sun set on Veterans Day, the land of the red, white and blue turned purple. Starting in Pittsburgh at the Koppers Building and followed by New York’s One World Trade Center, reddish-blue illumination glowed across the United States for Light To Unite, an initiative to honor the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart, the military’s oldest service award.
butlerradio.com
Veterans Day Parade Canceled
The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic, Under Armour and American Eagle/Aerie– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 13, 2022
Richmond Viall III sold property at 436 Rockledge Drive to Christopher and Anne Blazak for $535,000. David Dickson sold property at 111 Sewickley Heights Drive to Benjamin Joseph Fuoss for $257,000. Edgeworth. ZRM LLC sold property at 209 Ohio River Blvd. to ZRM PA LLC for $1,609,135. Franklin Park. Louis...
