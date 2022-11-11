ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 11-13

This weekend is a great time to celebrate movies, music, dance, cultural heritage and chocolate in Pittsburgh. The Three Rivers Film Festival continues through Nov. 16, featuring 18 independent feature films not showing elsewhere. Films are screening at the Harris Theater downtown and The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of November 14

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
HARMONY, PA
butlerradio.com

Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market

The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
HARMONY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner By Letting Local Chefs Do The Cooking

The fourth Thursday in November is a bad day to be a turkey — or somebody who doesn’t know how to cook a turkey. If you fall into the latter category, be thankful you live in Pittsburgh, where there’s always a restaurant willing to prepare the whole meal or a side so you don’t have to. Offerings range from traditional to eclectic and, when transferred from a take-out box to a casserole dish, can be passed off as your own culinary handiwork.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge

Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Pitt News

Local vintage resellers take over social media

With the pop-up market season coming to a close, vintage resellers are increasingly using social media to spread the word about their handpicked collection of stylish, uncommon pieces. Logan McKito, a sophomore undeclared major, started Mickey’s Vintage, an Instagram account dedicated to selling vintage clothing to Pitt students, in 2019....
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Veterans Day Parade Canceled

The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold

The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
CBS Pittsburgh

More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic, Under Armour and American Eagle/Aerie– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 13, 2022

Richmond Viall III sold property at 436 Rockledge Drive to Christopher and Anne Blazak for $535,000. David Dickson sold property at 111 Sewickley Heights Drive to Benjamin Joseph Fuoss for $257,000. Edgeworth. ZRM LLC sold property at 209 Ohio River Blvd. to ZRM PA LLC for $1,609,135. Franklin Park. Louis...
SEWICKLEY, PA

