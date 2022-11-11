Related
MRS. TEDDY GOES FOR A WALK
Mr. Britling sees it through by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. MRS. TEDDY GOES FOR A WALK. All over England now, where the livery of mourning had been a rare thing to see, women and children went about in the October sunshine in new black clothes. Everywhere one met these fresh griefs, mothers who had lost their sons, women who had lost their men, lives shattered and hopes destroyed. The dyers had a great time turning coloured garments to black. And there was also a growing multitude of crippled and disabled men. It was so in England, much more was it so in France and Russia, in all the countries of the Allies, and in Germany and Austria; away into Asia Minor and Egypt, in India and Japan and Italy there was mourning, the world was filled with loss and mourning and impoverishment and distress.
MR. BRITLING WRITES UNTIL SUNRISE
Mr. Britling sees it through by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. MR. BRITLING WRITES UNTIL SUNRISE. It was some weeks later. It was now the middle of November, and Mr. Britling, very warmly wrapped in his thick dressing-gown and his thick llama wool pyjamas, was sitting at his night desk, and working ever and again at an essay, an essay of preposterous ambitions, for the title of it was "The Better Government of the World."
THE WAR OF THE MIND
The War That Will End War by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE WAR OF THE MIND. All the realities of this war are things of the mind. This is a conflict of cultures, and nothing else in the world. All the world-wide pain and weariness, fear and anxieties, the bloodshed and destruction, the innumerable torn bodies of men and horses, the stench of putrefaction, the misery of hundreds of millions of human beings, the waste of mankind, are but the material consequences of a false philosophy and foolish thinking. We fight not to destroy a nation, but a nest of evil ideas.
COMMON SENSE AND THE BALKAN STATES
The War That Will End War by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. COMMON SENSE AND THE BALKAN STATES. The Balkan States never have been a problem, they have only been a part of a problem. That is why no human being has ever yet produced even a paper solution acceptable to another human being.
THE LIBERAL FEAR OF RUSSIA
The War That Will End War by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE LIBERAL FEAR OF RUSSIA. It is evident that there is a very considerable dread of the power and intentions of Russia in this country. It is well that the justification of this dread should be discussed now, for it is likely to affect the attitude of British and American Liberalism very profoundly, both towards the continuation of the war and towards the ultimate settlement.
The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man
You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
Gruesome killing of 12-year-old girl shocks France and sparks far-right backlash
PARIS — The killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic trunk has left France “profoundly shaken” and led to accusations that far-right lawmakers have politicized her death to attack the government's immigration policies. The girl, identified by authorities only as Lola, was...
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Italy Demands That Countries Whose Flag Is Flown By Rescue Boats Bear The Responsibility Of Migrants Aboard
ROME (Reuters) – A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost...
Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea
Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
10,000 brains in a basement: The dark and mysterious origins of Denmark's psychiatric brain collection
From 1945 to 1982, nearly 10,000 brains from psychiatric patients who died in Danish hospitals were removed and preserved. From ethical questions and scientific potential to the personal implications across generations, this is the story of Denmark's brain collection.
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe
A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
TOULON – A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy — a dispute that's threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers. The French welcome for the Ocean Viking, though reluctant, unleashed...
Haiti under gang rule: How to break the grip of lawlessness
How does a nation teetering on the brink of becoming a failed state restore its legitimacy? Welcome to a special edition of The France 24 Debate. Fed-up Haitians have been speaking out in the streets and on social media about gang rule in the Americas’ poorest nation. Citizen journalists and our fact checkers from France 24’s Observers website have put together a short documentary that we’re going to show you.
Lashing out at Italy, France allows Ocean Viking to dock
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the Ocean Viking, whose passengers include 57 children, would be granted access to the military port of Toulon after a deepening standoff with Italy over whose responsibility it was to take them in. Visibly angered by Rome's refusal to accept the ship, Darmanin called its...
‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
A SLIP UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
The Plattner Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. A SLIP UNDER THE MICROSCOPE. Outside the laboratory windows was a watery-grey fog, and within a close warmth and the yellow light of the green-shaded gas lamps that stood two to each table down its narrow length. On each table stood a couple of glass jars containing the mangled vestiges of the crayfish, mussels, frogs, and guineapigs, upon which the students had been working, and down the side of the room, facing the windows, were shelves bearing bleached dissections in spirits, surmounted by a row of beautifully executed anatomical drawings in whitewood frames and overhanging a row of cubical lockers. All the doors of the laboratory were panelled with blackboard, and on these were the half-erased diagrams of the previous day’s work. The laboratory was empty, save for the demonstrator, who sat near the preparation-room door, and silent, save for a low, continuous murmur, and the clicking of the rocker microtome at which he was working. But scattered about the room were traces of numerous students: hand-bags, polished boxes of instruments, in one place a large drawing covered by newspaper, and in another a prettily bound copy of News from Nowhere, a book oddly at variance with its surroundings. These things had been put down hastily as the students had arrived and hurried at once to secure their seats in the adjacent lecture theatre. Deadened by the closed door, the measured accents of the professor sounded as a featureless muttering.
