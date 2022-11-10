ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thejoltnews.com

Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation

Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 1-8, 2022

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave when requested by manager. 23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff. 23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree

A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man After He Shoots Through Neighbor’s Door

Police arrested a man and seized his firearm Friday afternoon after he shot several rounds into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state of crisis. At 1:15 p.m., a 911 caller in the 200 block of Yesler Way reported a bullet coming through the door to his apartment. Just after that call, the suspected shooter also called in to say he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded firearm.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff

Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Former prosecutor, sheriff react to Darcus Allen mistrial

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - It has been nearly 13 years since what was one of the worst police shootings in our region's history. The jury deliberating murder charges against the getaway driver for the shooter who killed four Lakewood Police officers announced they were deadlocked, ending in a mistrial for a second time.
LAKEWOOD, WA

