FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation
Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 1-8, 2022
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave when requested by manager. 23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff. 23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught...
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
Search continues for Renton road rage shooter; young victim improving
A 9-year-old boy is still hospitalized after he was shot in the face and chest during a road rage incident on state Route 167 in Renton. Isaiah Johns is improving, although he is still in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The search is on for whoever shot him Friday...
Community unites around 9-year-old shot in suspected Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. — The young boy who was shot during a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon is recovering at Harborview Medical Center. Police are still looking for the person who shot the boy. Nine-year-old Isaiah Johns' parents say he is still in the ICU, but did get his...
Washington Man in High-Speed Pursuit Pleaded Guilty, But Now He's Suing Over the Arrest
A Buckley man has accused Pierce County sheriff's deputies of excessive force in what he claims was a seven-minute beat-down by at least a dozen law enforcement officers following a pursuit alleged to have reached speeds over 100 mph in August 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Randall Stevens...
Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree
A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
Police Arrest Man After He Shoots Through Neighbor’s Door
Police arrested a man and seized his firearm Friday afternoon after he shot several rounds into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state of crisis. At 1:15 p.m., a 911 caller in the 200 block of Yesler Way reported a bullet coming through the door to his apartment. Just after that call, the suspected shooter also called in to say he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded firearm.
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff
Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
Pierce County man pleads guilty to killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020
A Pierce County man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020 pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday. Colin Patrick Dudley waived his right to a trial, pled guilty, and was sentenced to 320 months of imprisonment. Dudley was arrested in 2020 for the disappearance and death of Kassandra...
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.
Former prosecutor, sheriff react to Darcus Allen mistrial
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - It has been nearly 13 years since what was one of the worst police shootings in our region's history. The jury deliberating murder charges against the getaway driver for the shooter who killed four Lakewood Police officers announced they were deadlocked, ending in a mistrial for a second time.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lewis County on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident happened near the unincorporated village of Cora at around 2 p.m. Gregory Harrington, 62, of Edgewood, was driving a Ford F-150 truck moving east when he attempted to pass...
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
Man died after shootout in Federal Way
A man in Federal Way shot his sister and then opened fire on police when they responded to the scene. That man died in a shootout with police.
Sirens: Hit-and-Run; Assault; Crashes; Dispute; Theft; Lewis County Jail Statistics
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. • A case of fourth-degree assault was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Dispute. • A possible physical dispute...
