FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO