Canyon Lake, CA

cohaitungchi.com

Palm Springs Tram Hike to San Jacinto Peak

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Hike to Mt San Jacinto is a great way to bag Southern California’s second-highest peak without putting in a considerable effort. It’s still a challenging 11-mile hike, but it’s nothing like climbing Mt San Jacinto from Palm Springs or Idyllwild; taking the Palm Springs tram cuts about 6,000 feet of climbing off the hike. The summit of Mt San Jacinto is one of my favorites because it straddles the line between Coastal California and the Sonoran Desert, allowing you to see the transition between the two ecosystems, and on a clear day, from Catalina Island to Mt Charleston, just outside of Las Vegas. It’s a fun and insanely beautiful hike.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Windy days ahead

Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
ukenreport.com

Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A look at what Palm Springs has to offer

Hit the road for a day trip to the desert oasis of Palm Springs. Vintage LA’s Alison Martino takes us on a tour loaded with spectacular views, fabulous food and a colorful, rejuvenated nightlife. Next, a historical landmark gets a makeover as it nears its 100th anniversary, and we...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Changing winds through the weekend

Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs

Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed. The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano

Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night. Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred […]
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade

Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade. The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado The post Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA
HeySoCal

Palm Springs expects 20,000 spectators for Veterans Day Parade

Palm Springs expects about 20,000 spectators Friday for its 25th annual Veterans Day Parade. Before the start of the parade, themed “Honoring All Who Served,” the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Singers will perform “Here’s to the Heroes” at the opening ceremony at Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the city.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Friday Flyer

City to Honor its Vets

The City of Canyon Lake will be hosting a Veterans Day celebration at Holiday Harbor Park today beginning at 3:00 p.m. The event is to honor the local and national veterans with a fitting and appropriate celebration. A Warbirds flyover is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. At Holiday Harbor Park will...
CANYON LAKE, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Surf City” makes a right turn

With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar

Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
WILDOMAR, CA

