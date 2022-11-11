Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
cohaitungchi.com
Palm Springs Tram Hike to San Jacinto Peak
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Hike to Mt San Jacinto is a great way to bag Southern California’s second-highest peak without putting in a considerable effort. It’s still a challenging 11-mile hike, but it’s nothing like climbing Mt San Jacinto from Palm Springs or Idyllwild; taking the Palm Springs tram cuts about 6,000 feet of climbing off the hike. The summit of Mt San Jacinto is one of my favorites because it straddles the line between Coastal California and the Sonoran Desert, allowing you to see the transition between the two ecosystems, and on a clear day, from Catalina Island to Mt Charleston, just outside of Las Vegas. It’s a fun and insanely beautiful hike.
KESQ
Windy days ahead
Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
spectrumnews1.com
A look at what Palm Springs has to offer
Hit the road for a day trip to the desert oasis of Palm Springs. Vintage LA’s Alison Martino takes us on a tour loaded with spectacular views, fabulous food and a colorful, rejuvenated nightlife. Next, a historical landmark gets a makeover as it nears its 100th anniversary, and we...
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs
Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed. The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano
Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night. Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred […]
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade
Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade. The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado The post Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade appeared first on KESQ.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Palm Springs expects 20,000 spectators for Veterans Day Parade
Palm Springs expects about 20,000 spectators Friday for its 25th annual Veterans Day Parade. Before the start of the parade, themed “Honoring All Who Served,” the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Singers will perform “Here’s to the Heroes” at the opening ceremony at Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the city.
The Friday Flyer
City to Honor its Vets
The City of Canyon Lake will be hosting a Veterans Day celebration at Holiday Harbor Park today beginning at 3:00 p.m. The event is to honor the local and national veterans with a fitting and appropriate celebration. A Warbirds flyover is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. At Holiday Harbor Park will...
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
