Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade
Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade. The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado The post Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade appeared first on KESQ.
Denny’s Heads to Yorba Linda
Diners can expect to find all the chain's go-to favorites by the end of 2022.
Palm Springs expects 20,000 spectators for Veterans Day Parade
Palm Springs expects about 20,000 spectators Friday for its 25th annual Veterans Day Parade. Before the start of the parade, themed “Honoring All Who Served,” the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Singers will perform “Here’s to the Heroes” at the opening ceremony at Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the city.
cohaitungchi.com
Palm Springs Tram Hike to San Jacinto Peak
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Hike to Mt San Jacinto is a great way to bag Southern California’s second-highest peak without putting in a considerable effort. It’s still a challenging 11-mile hike, but it’s nothing like climbing Mt San Jacinto from Palm Springs or Idyllwild; taking the Palm Springs tram cuts about 6,000 feet of climbing off the hike. The summit of Mt San Jacinto is one of my favorites because it straddles the line between Coastal California and the Sonoran Desert, allowing you to see the transition between the two ecosystems, and on a clear day, from Catalina Island to Mt Charleston, just outside of Las Vegas. It’s a fun and insanely beautiful hike.
discovercathedralcity.com
Veterans Village Celebrates Grand Opening Ceremony in Cathedral City
City and community leaders attended the grand opening ceremony for Veterans Village on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, located at 30600 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA 92234. The Veterans Village, a $27 million veterans housing development from Ikaika Ohana (Urban Housing Communities), consists of 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units along with amenities including a 3,000 square foot community center, swimming pool, horseshoe court, bocce ball courts, BBQ area, fire pit, community garden, and outdoor seating.
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
cohaitungchi.com
32 Quirky and Fun Things To See and Do in Palm Springs
Looking for the best things to do in Palm Springs, California? When people think of Palm Springs, they often imagine the luxurious resorts, upscale restaurants, celebrity culture, and desert scenery. But the Palm Springs area has a quirky and offbeat side too, which comes out in fun and unpredictable ways....
KESQ
Windy days ahead
Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
nomadlawyer.org
Huntington Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntington Beach, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntington Beach California. If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can relax and unwind in a laid-back beach town, consider Huntington Beach, California. This city is known for its beaches and surfing culture, and it has been named Surf City USA.
Sugar Plum Holiday Shopping Experience
Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with hundreds of gifts options to warm the heart and offers a wide selection of accessories to make your house a home. 2023 marks 44 years of this family owned business. Showcasing the work of over 175 artisans, bakers and candy makers, it’s a one stop shopping experience to meet all your holiday gift giving needs.
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
newsantaana.com
The CEO of the Bowers Museum, Dr. Peter C. Keller, has passed away
Shocking news broke tonight as we found out that Dr. Peter C. Keller, the CEO of the Bowers Museum, has suddenly passed away. Keller led the Bowers for over three decades. Apparently his last day on this planet was spent preparing the Bowers for a new exhibit that Keller was very proud of: Guo Pei: Art of Couture. Keller then had dinner with his wife. And then he was gone.
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
Local Veteran turns 107 years old
A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano
Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night. Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred […]
Coast News
Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope
REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
