Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Murrieta salutes veterans with annual parade, Field of Honor
Murrieta residents packed the streets Friday to pay tribute to those who served the nation for the city's 20th annual Veterans Day Parade.
Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade
Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade. The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado The post Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade appeared first on KESQ.
The Friday Flyer
New Member Luncheon
New members fill up their plates at the annual Canyon Lake Woman’s Club New Member Luncheon Sunday at the Treasure Island Clubhouse. The new members are able to mingle with the board of the club over a casual luncheon. The club’s year started in September and it has already gained 52 new members. “I am so excited to see all the new faces,” Club President Shawna Bowen said. “I welcome all the new talent and ideas that will go into making the club such a success this year.”
Local Veteran turns 107 years old
A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs expects 20,000 spectators for Veterans Day Parade
Palm Springs expects about 20,000 spectators Friday for its 25th annual Veterans Day Parade. Before the start of the parade, themed “Honoring All Who Served,” the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Singers will perform “Here’s to the Heroes” at the opening ceremony at Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the city.
16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument
Sixteen veterans were honored and inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgment Monument. All the veterans from different branches of the military. The monuments have engravings on them of previous nominees like Craig Patton who had his name added five years ago. “Since then I've introduced some other gentlemen that didn't know about this program and had their names The post 16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument appeared first on KESQ.
Coast News
Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope
REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
discovercathedralcity.com
Veterans Village Celebrates Grand Opening Ceremony in Cathedral City
City and community leaders attended the grand opening ceremony for Veterans Village on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, located at 30600 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA 92234. The Veterans Village, a $27 million veterans housing development from Ikaika Ohana (Urban Housing Communities), consists of 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units along with amenities including a 3,000 square foot community center, swimming pool, horseshoe court, bocce ball courts, BBQ area, fire pit, community garden, and outdoor seating.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
Denny’s Heads to Yorba Linda
Diners can expect to find all the chain's go-to favorites by the end of 2022.
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Fontana Herald News
For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors
For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
NBC San Diego
Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
