In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen trees as well as lots of bushes ran into Big Creek west of the house. I impatiently awaited warm weather and longer days to see what grew in that wildlife-rich habitat. I loved discovering not only ash, hackberry, cottonwood, and cedar trees, but also chokecherry bushes and wild grape vines filled that drainage. Over time, thick vines had climbed so high into the trees that birds had far greater odds of harvesting grapes than we did. Though our soil appeared rocky and barren, in reality, it suited wild grapes perfectly. It made me wonder how a vineyard would do in this region.
NW Kansas teen hospitalized after SUV rolls
THOMAS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Friday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Soledad Bermudez-Sanchez, 19, Bird City, was traveling on Kansas 25 just south of Thomas County Road BB. The SUV traveled off the...
