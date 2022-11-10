Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Likely ‘Heading Home’ to $600 Level, Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is going back to its pre-bull run price level. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 773,000 YouTube subscribers that the price of Ethereum will likely return to $600 for the fifth time. “We’ve talked about...
forkast.news
Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...
thecoinrise.com
NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi
A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...
CoinDesk
FTX Fallout: Bitcoin Miners’ Balance Slides; Paxos Ordered to Freeze $19M in Crypto
Bitcoin (BTC) miners or entities generating the cryptocurrency seem to be running down their coin stash amid the FTX-induced market panic. U.S. federal authorities have ordered cryptocurrency issuer Paxos to freeze $19 million worth of crypto tied to the bankrupt FTX exchange. Hong Kong-based digital asset platform Hbit Limited is unable to withdraw $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies deposited in the now-bankrupt FTX.
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $1,500?
The second-largest cryptocurrency is available for roughly $1,300 today. Is that a good starting price?
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
cryptopotato.com
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
u.today
JPMorgan Names Silver Lining to Ongoing Crypto Crisis
In a recent note, JPMorgan analysts opined that the ongoing cryptocurrency crisis could actually move the cryptocurrency industry two steps forward. The leading U.S. banking institution believes that the sudden implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency empire is likely to make regulators speed up cryptocurrency rules. According to JPMorgan, the establishment...
Crypto crisis continues. Here's the latest on the FTX collapse
Aftershocks from the massive earthquake in the trillion-dollar crypto industry last week continued to reverberate on Monday.
u.today
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
After the cryptocurrency started crashing and burning due to the FTX-induced crisis, a video that shows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger trashing crypto went viral on social media. In a video clip that dates back to 2018, Buffett says that crypto attracts a lot of charlatans who take advantage of...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
