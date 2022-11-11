Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 52 at the Kellogg Road exit ramp in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 52 at the Kellogg Road exit ramp in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 at 12th Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLKY.com
Police: Chase begins in Floyd County before ending in multiple vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chase across two counties ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Several witnesses were at the scene. "I was shopping for a couch and stopped at the light. It was red, and then...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo
If you’ve ever taken a ride on the unofficial bike trail between Beekman Avenue and Mill Creek, just east of English Village, you’ve probably noticed the skeleton of a silo complex, soaring but not entirely out of place among the industrial parks and railyards. Built by Early & Daniel in 1925 to house grain, the silos were a fixture of the Mill Creek skyline until 1986, when the company went bankrupt. They had three different owners in less than 20 years, and when a project started by Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel Company fell through in 2002, the silos were sold to a demolition company and slated for demise in 2008. But soon, another problem cropped up—asbestos. It’s not uncommon for structures like these to contain the carcinogen, says Oliver Kroner, Cincinnati’s sustainability manager. But it also made the demolition too expensive . So, the silos have sat, partially demolished, waiting for someone to come along and finish the job. Help from the state might be on the horizon—Kroner says the city applied for demolition funds in January—but in the meantime, the silos have taken on a new (and slightly less legal) life as a destination for urban explorers brave enough to scale the bowels of the decaying 300-foot towers. For obvious reasons, we can’t endorse that kind of behavior, but if you do venture out, do us a favor: Don’t look down.
Fox 19
Boone County deputies issue Golden-D alert for missing man
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY, was last seen by his parents at their home Friday evening. He left the house in a 2014...
spectrumnews1.com
Poultry farm hoping to avoid Avian Flu heading into its busiest time of the year
ERLANGER, Ky. — Raising thousands of turkeys for customers to feed their families on Thanksgiving takes a lot of hard work, and also requires that a lot of things go right. This year, that includes protecting the flock from Avian Flu. One northern Kentucky farm is preparing for its...
WLWT 5
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
Flight from Cincinnati makes emergency landing in Atlanta, passenger sneaks box cutter on board
CINCINNATI — A Frontier Airlines flight flying out of Cincinnati made an emergency landing in Atlanta Friday night, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70 Flight 1761 was heading to Tampa, Florida before it was diverted...
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
Wave 3
First snow in WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
WLWT 5
Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley
OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Sayler Park Victorian Home For Sale Combines Craftsmanship of the Past With Modern Features
Built in 1885, 82 Topinabee Road in Sayler Park combines the craftsmanship of the past with a spectacular renovation of today. The home comes with everything you want in a Victorian: natural wood floors, high ceilings, intricately crafted fireplaces, a library and sunroom, as well as beautiful grounds. But, on...
1017thepoint.com
CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70
(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
dayton.com
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
1017thepoint.com
PREBLE COUNTY THOUGHT TO HAVE WORLD'S OLDEST LIVING DOG
(Camden, OH)--A 23rd birthday party was held Thursday for Spike in Preble County. Spike is a Chihuahua. And, if that age is accurate, it would make him the oldest known living dog in the world. Here’s Spike’s owner, Rita Kimball: "He's still still mobile. He gets around. He just can't see very well, can't hear very well, and he has no teeth." Guinness is now checking vet records to confirm Spike’s age. The celebration was held Thursday – appropriately enough – at the Preble County Council on Aging.
1017thepoint.com
TRAFFIC CONFIGURATION CHANGED AT RICHMOND'S MOST DANGEROUS INTERSECTION
(Richmond, IN)--Statistically speaking, the intersection of East Main and South 37th is the most dangerous in Richmond. It’s certainly one of the busiest. Now, INDOT has made a change in the traffic pattern in hopes of alleviating some of the intersection’s issues. Previously, the middle of three lanes of traffic headed out of the Kroger Plaza and onto East Main had the option of either turning left or going straight onto Elks Road. Now, both the left and center lanes must turn left. The right lane can go straight or turn right.
Comments / 0