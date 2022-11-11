Read full article on original website
11 Indigenous Youth Making a Difference in their Communities
November is Native American Heritage Month, which provides an opportunity to platform Indigenous peoples amid a season usually wrought with anti-Native prejudice and cultural appropriation. While Indigenous peoples should be highlighted for the work that they do all year round, youth in particular are often overlooked despite the integral roles they play as the rising generation of language keepers, culture bearers, artists, tribal leaders, educators, and more. Whether through robotics or literary movements, Indigenous youth work tirelessly out of love for their communities, bringing better futures to fruition.
PLANetizen
How to Include Community Ideas in Urban Development
Urban development must support the people and businesses in it. Currently, nearly 60 percent of people worldwide live in a city, and this number will likely grow another 10 percent by 2050. With so many humans concentrated in one area, urban planners need to listen to and anticipate the needs of residents.
New Voices Join PastForward Preservation Conference
PastForward, the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s annual conference, convenes thousands of community advocates, government leaders, and allies to unlock the potential of their historic places to promote prosperity, foster equity, and encourage sustainability. Join with others from across the country in a variety of new ways to network,...
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
To Win Big In November, Focus On Building Thriving Cities
The choice we’re facing in November is simple. It isn’t between Democrats or Republicans, left or right, Blue America or Red America. It’s between breaking up or staying united, a choice as fundamental as any the nation has faced in at least a century. On one side...
Community-Owned Commercial Real Estate Is Having A Moment
Crystal Ortiz founded the Waxery in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood last year. (Photo by Melissa Simpson) Born and raised in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, Crystal Ortiz believes it deserves to be a place where residents can go out and have a nice evening with friends and family. Known as the center of the region’s opioid epidemic, the Kensington neighborhood is currently reeling from a weekend shooting that put nine people into the hospital. Ortiz’s vision may seem far from the reality today, but she’s already become a crucial part of changing it.
Our Cities’ Local Health Inequities Demand Local Solutions
For more than a decade, officials in Roanoke, Virginia, have been concerned about glaring health disparities among its residents. If you were to stand looking out a sixth-floor window of the city’s major community hospital, you would see the two neighborhoods with the lowest life expectancies in the city. And Roanoke is not alone in this ironic disparity. In many cities, the neighborhoods with the poorest health are right next to the major health facilities.
An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline
On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
The Making Of Co-op City, America’s Biggest Housing Co-op
An aerial view of the Harry S Truman High School campus and surrounding Co-Op City neighborhood in the Bronx. (Photo by David L Roush/CC BY-SA 3.0) This interview was first published in Shelterforce. To read more about affordable housing and housing justice, visit Shelterforce.org.. Affordable housing activists spend a lot...
Newest Survey Of Unbanked Americans Shows Progress – And Perils
Out on New York City’s beaches this past summer, prices for the homemade fruit juice and hard liquor cocktail known as “nutcracker” peaked at $15 a pop — and the vendors were loudly announcing they now take payment by cash, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App or Zelle.
Housing In Brief: Federal Report Decries Criminalization Of Homelessness
Federal Report Decries Rising Criminalization Of Homelessness. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelesssness released a report last week admonishing the rising trend of laws criminalizing homelessness. Citing National Law Center On Homelessness and Poverty data, it pointed out a 50% rise in “camping bans” in the last 15 years.
Economics In Brief: A New Era Of Pay Transparency Is Dawning
How New Laws Will Force Companies To Reveal Job Salaries. Vox’s Record breaks down how a spate of local and state laws will soon begin to force companies to divulge pay ranges for any open positions they advertise. One such law has already taken effect in Colorado, and similar state laws are soon to be implemented in New York, Washington and California.
Banks With No Shareholders? The Curious Case Of Mutual Banks
This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks. Julio Sanchez needed to come up with $1.5 million, or who knew what might have happened to his little neighborhood grocery store in the Bronx. At 1792...
Economics In Brief: New Mexico Enshrines The Right To Pre-K
New Mexico will be the first state in the country to guarantee a constitutional right to early childhood education. With more than 70% of the vote, voters there have approved a ballot measure to radically expand pre-K and childcare access – by pulling funds from the state’s reserves of oil and gas revenue.
Young Farmers Of Color Can Help the U.S. Meet Its Climate Goals. Is Washington Listening?
This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. At Sanctuary Farms on Detroit’s East Side, Jøn Kent and a team of volunteers use cardboard and paper bags to starve invasive weedy plants instead of herbicides; they plant marigolds and lavender amid squash, melons, and collards instead of pesticides; and turn food scraps into lush, clean compost.
Canada's Latin American community is growing, and universities must improve teaching about the region
This past October marked the fourth annual Latin American Heritage Month in Canada. The month recognizes the social, economic and political contributions of Latinx people in Canada and the broad demographic changes underway. Recent census data shows that the number of people identifying as Latinx in Canada is growing fast. In B.C. the number of Latinx people has increased by nearly 50 per cent since the 2016 census. In cities like Hamilton, Ont. the Latinx diaspora is one of the fastest growing immigrant groups. These results signal a greater need for Latinx studies at Canadian universities. At McMaster University we...
Community Land Trusts Are Building Disaster-Resilient Neighborhoods
Monroe County firefighters assist Big Pine Key area residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (Photo courtesy of Monroe County Fire Rescue - Florida Keys) This story is co-published with Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. In late September, Hurricane Ian,...
How A South American Surplus Flooded Philadelphia With Free Avocados
This story was originally published by Reasons to be Cheerful. When word got around in Philadelphia that truckloads of avocados were about to go bad two weeks ago, 10,000 people got in line. Some waited for hours at the giveaway dubbed “Avogeddon” to walk away with free 48-count cases of the green pitted fruit.
The Entrepreneur Lifting Up Southwest Philly’s “Little Africa”
Escaping a war-torn country to start a life somewhere else carries scars — financially, emotionally and physically. Musa Barry has those scars. His effort to start a new life in America comes with memories of having most of his family assassinated in the civil strife that rocked his native Libera from 1989 to 2003; being imprisoned for four months upon his arrival in the U.S. because he had an incorrect visa; and almost losing an arm from a car accident in Sierra Leone when he returned to Africa to visit family members.
