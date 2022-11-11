For more than a decade, officials in Roanoke, Virginia, have been concerned about glaring health disparities among its residents. If you were to stand looking out a sixth-floor window of the city’s major community hospital, you would see the two neighborhoods with the lowest life expectancies in the city. And Roanoke is not alone in this ironic disparity. In many cities, the neighborhoods with the poorest health are right next to the major health facilities.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 21 DAYS AGO