The Daily South

Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco

Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
Parade

Over 7 Thousand Pounds of Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

Bob Evans has announced a recall of a hefty quantity of sausage products: over seven thousand pounds, to be more specific, so it's time to take another look at your frozen foods. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late last week that the brand's Italian...
Hot 104.7

Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall

It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
shefinds

Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’

Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi issues SpecialBuy recall urging customers not to use item

Aldi customers are being told to return one of the store's popular SpecialBuys. The autumnal product should be taken to their nearest store for a refund. The budget supermarket recently advertised its ceramic wax burner and tealight houses as a SpecialBuy item. It was available to buy online from Sunday, September 25 and in store on the Thursday.
Sourcing Journal

Clarks Recall Cites Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Clarks issued a product safety recall affecting a number of women’s footwear styles. The company on Thursday said consumers who purchased the Brinkley and Breeze slip-on, lace-up and mule styles navy color ways and prints should stop wearing the shoes immediately due to testing that revealed some samples contained excess levels of dye chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine.
CBS Pittsburgh

Chicken sold at Costco recalled because it may contain plastic

Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco because they may contain pieces of hard and potentially sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eighty-ounce bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat are being recalled because they...
Popculture

Wine Recall Declared

Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
foodsafetynews.com

Study finds deli meat is connected to more than 90 percent of U.S. listeria cases

According to a new study recently published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology, over 90 percent of listeriosis cases in the U.S. come from deli meat, followed by ready-to-eat (RTE) salads at just less than 5 percent. The study, titled “Quantitative risk assessment model to investigate the public health...

