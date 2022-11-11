Read full article on original website
Urgent lettuce recall: Salmonella risk means you need to check your fridge now
There’s a new lettuce recall that consumers need to know about, with Kalera Public Limited Company having just announced the action. Certain lots of lettuce that the company produced might be contaminated with Salmonella. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can trigger serious illness. Recalls routinely follow when foods test positive for the bacteria.
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
The Daily South
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
Over 7 Thousand Pounds of Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
Bob Evans has announced a recall of a hefty quantity of sausage products: over seven thousand pounds, to be more specific, so it's time to take another look at your frozen foods. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late last week that the brand's Italian...
Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’
Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi issues SpecialBuy recall urging customers not to use item
Aldi customers are being told to return one of the store's popular SpecialBuys. The autumnal product should be taken to their nearest store for a refund. The budget supermarket recently advertised its ceramic wax burner and tealight houses as a SpecialBuy item. It was available to buy online from Sunday, September 25 and in store on the Thursday.
Clarks Recall Cites Cancer-Causing Chemicals
Clarks issued a product safety recall affecting a number of women’s footwear styles. The company on Thursday said consumers who purchased the Brinkley and Breeze slip-on, lace-up and mule styles navy color ways and prints should stop wearing the shoes immediately due to testing that revealed some samples contained excess levels of dye chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine.
WJLA
Over 500 cases of smoked salmon sold at Giant stores across DMV stores recalled
WASHINGTON (7News) — More than 500 cases of a smoked salmon product sold at Giant stores across the DMV are being recalled for potential contamination, according to an announcement from Seven Seas International USA, LLC. The St. Petersburg, Florida company is voluntarily recalling 540 cases of Giant Food Private...
Strollers sold at Target recalled due to fall hazard
The affected strollers were sold at Target, as well as websites such as hellomockingbirg.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com between March of 2020 and September of 2022 and ranged in price from $395 to $450.
Chicken sold at Costco recalled because it may contain plastic
Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco because they may contain pieces of hard and potentially sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eighty-ounce bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat are being recalled because they...
Popculture
Wine Recall Declared
Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
foodsafetynews.com
Study finds deli meat is connected to more than 90 percent of U.S. listeria cases
According to a new study recently published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology, over 90 percent of listeriosis cases in the U.S. come from deli meat, followed by ready-to-eat (RTE) salads at just less than 5 percent. The study, titled “Quantitative risk assessment model to investigate the public health...
Walmart Temporarily Closes This Location in Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
