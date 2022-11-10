Read full article on original website
Related
columbuscountynews.com
Inaugural Veterans Parade
Whiteville has its Inaugural Veterans Celebration Parade Saturday morning in downtown Whiteville. WWII Veteran Weir Barnes was the Parade Marshall, and he was driven in a car by Columbus County Clerk of Court Jess Hill. They were both accompanied on the parade route by U.S. Rep David Rouzer. Winning first...
bladenonline.com
Elizabethtown Disabled American Veterans Honors Veterans with Complimentary Breakfast
L/R—Neil King, Luther Wright, Pastor Corey Lyons, Iris Lyons, and Pastor Rudy Ramphal. As part of its outreach to Bladen County military veterans on Veterans’ Day, the Elizabethtown Disabled American Veterans organization provided a free breakfast to area veterans on Friday morning. The breakfast was hosted by the Elizabethtown Baptist Church, and, according to D.A.V. spokesperson Luther Wright, about 30 veterans participated.
2 bodies found in eastern North Carolina home
Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
columbuscountynews.com
Mary Madeline (Long) Davis-Cheshire
November 2, 1924 ~ November 13, 2022 (age 98) Mary Magdeline Long Davis Cheshire, age 98, of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16,...
Bladen Journal
Bladen County winners prepare to head to The Apollo
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Road to Apollo came to Bladen County on Sunday night and 23 contestants performed for their chance to compete at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, NY. There were two categories, one for adults and one for children, to compete in the coveted talent show. The Apollo Theater tradition of letting the crowd’s cheers decide the winner was put to the test by some extraordinary talents. Only one talent out of the 23 was jeered off the stage, leaving Executive Producer Captain Newborn with a difficult decision to make.
columbuscountynews.com
Developing: Ambulance Hits Pedestrians
At least two people were injured after a Whiteville Rescue Unit ambulance hit two pedestrians near the intersection of U.S.701 North and Crepe Myrtle Lane this evening. The ambulance was transporting a critically injured patient who was ejected from a crash farther up the highway. The two female subjects were struck on U.S. 701. Their condition and that of the orignal wreck victim was not immediately available.
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & more
When I’m traveling I try to avoid chains and look for local restaurants. (OK, I those who know me know I do that when I’m not traveling, too.) I’m not against chain restaurants and eat in plenty, but you learn a lot about a town by visiting their local restaurants.
New pipe coming to Duplin County road
FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week. The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected […]
WECT
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
“It’s a big game changer”: Bladen County business owner reacts to alcohol sales vote
AMMON, NC (WWAY)– A Bladen County couple, who is among several small business owners who have been pushing for alcohol sales in unincorporated parts of Bladen County, can now call their efforts a success. The measure passed in last week’s election. “We really just wanted the same accessibility...
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
ednc.org
Perspective | How Rescue Plan funds are helping kids across North Carolina
From diapers to housing, historic American Rescue Plan funds have created huge opportunities to address local needs. Local governments and school boards across North Carolina are using those funds to make innovative investments in the community groups that know their populations best. A new tool from the Southern Economic Advancement Project shows just how those funds are being spent, and where.
columbuscountynews.com
Strange Harvest: Felon Flees Into Field
A traffic stop led to a chase through three soybean fields and the recovery of a firearm Saturday morning. Christopher J. Spivey, 47, was held under $25,000 bond on three counts of property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a habitual felon, as well as outstanding warrants. His address was listed as 483 Todd Town Rd., Clarendon.
bladenonline.com
Letter of Gratitude to Bladen County
The General Election of 2022 is over and the voters of Bladen County have made their choice of the new Clerk of Superior Court. A huge “THANK YOU” is extended to my family, my campaign team, and my supporters who believed in me and found trust and integrity in my campaign platform. My steadfast “THANKS” to all the citizens of Bladen County who found it vital to put aside all the “DOOM AND GLOOM DIVISIVENESS” hovering over our political parties. You made the conscious choice to vote for the PERSON and not the POLITICAL PARTY. Surely, there will come a day when all titles will be no more and we will be asked the question, “what did I do to help someone else.” Proclaiming our Christian beliefs must be visible in our daily walk and not just as a campaign platform. Thank you for recognizing my experience with the Clerk of Superior Court, the personal encounters we have had, and my desire to maintain and restore professionalism, kindness, respect, patience, employee morale, and working knowledge to the daily operations of the Clerk’s Office. This was my foundation as an employee of this office. While this election may have brought closure to my political career in the judiciary, it will not diminish my desire to be involved in civic and community affairs. This is a challenge that I extend to all citizens of Bladen County in order to preserve and nurture the growth of our great county. For me, volunteerism brings a sense of completeness and accomplishment to my daily walk of life. While social media may have a long reach, it cannot match the “boots on the ground” method of our willingness to help others. I have no regrets in my bid for the office of Clerk of Superior Court for Bladen County. As I frequently spoke on this journey, “what God has for me, will be for me.” It was not the Will of God for me to hold this position and I will always be obedient to His will. My 30 years of service with the Clerk’s Office ended on a high note. My service to Bladen County beginning in 1992 as a Deputy Clerk of Superior Court and ended with retiring as an Assistant Clerk of Court in 2021 was a great career. I supervised the Civil Division for 15 years with dedication, professionalism, and hard work……following the judicial laws of North Carolina helping everyone with a smile. That part of me will never change because it’s who I am and not who I became during this campaign. I pray God’s speed to the new Clerk of Superior Court V. Cristin Hursey and her staff as well as the retiring Clerk of Superior Court the Honorable Niki S. Dennis. For those who may ask the question, why I chose this time to run? I will share that my loyalty to Clerk of Court Niki Dennis came as a promise to her that as long as I worked for her, I would not challenge her position as Clerk. My judicial career was an awesome journey and I value all Clerks of Superior Court and fellow co-workers that I called my judicial family. God bless all the citizens.
The Robesonian
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
Man killed at Carolina Motor Inn in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville. Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Carolina Motor Inn at 2533 Gillespie St. A man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died.
columbuscountynews.com
Rabies Cases Reported on Red Hill
One confirmed and one possible case of rabies were announced today by the Columbus County Health Department Both cases involve wild animals, according to an announcement by CCHD. One was verified by the state veterinarian while the second wild animal is still being tested. Both cases occurred in the Red Hill Road area of Columbus County.
cbs17
Fayetteville homeless ordinance beginning Monday has some worried about what’s in store for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some who make up Fayetteville’s homeless population could receive citations starting Monday. This as the city gets ready to enforce its new homeless encampment ordinance. Earlier this summer, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of City Council voted 8 to 2 in favor of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after a Wilmington police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Friday night. Dashon Davis, 32, is charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Flee to Elude, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and RDO Inflicting Serious Injury.
Comments / 0