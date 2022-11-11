Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 10, 2022, that on October 11, CPSO deputies were summoned to a convenience store on Houston River Road in Westlake, Louisiana, in regard to a disturbance. Detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, in the initial investigation. They reportedly told deputies that they had seen a parked automobile at the store that they thought had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun. They claimed that when they attempted to make contact with the people inside the automobile, the people began hitting their truck and fleeing the scene.

