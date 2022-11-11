Read full article on original website
Louisiana Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Texas 14-Month-Old and Critically Injures Two Other Children
Louisiana Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Texas 14-Month-Old and Critically Injures Two Other Children. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 14, 2022, that on November 11, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop I was alerted of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338, east of Adier Road in Vermilion Parish. 14-month-old Dior Cormier of Katy, Texas, was killed in the crash.
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 10, 2022, that on October 11, CPSO deputies were summoned to a convenience store on Houston River Road in Westlake, Louisiana, in regard to a disturbance. Detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, in the initial investigation. They reportedly told deputies that they had seen a parked automobile at the store that they thought had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun. They claimed that when they attempted to make contact with the people inside the automobile, the people began hitting their truck and fleeing the scene.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Morning Three-Vehicle Crash on US 167
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Morning Three-Vehicle Crash on US 167. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on November 10, 2022, at about 5:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a vehicle crash on US Highway 167 south of Derek Road in Vermilion Parish. Michael A. Zuvich, Jr., 44, of Maurice, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet
Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 8, 2022, that on November 3, CPSO investigators arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, of Mississippi, after an investigation reportedly found he was recording someone using a portable toilet at a job site in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 8, 2022, at about 11:50 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for October 31 – November 4
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for October 31 – November 4. Sulphur, Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
2022 Midterm Election Results for Races in Calcasieu Parish
2022 Midterm Election Results for Races in Calcasieu Parish. Louisiana 2022 midterm election results for all races voted on in Calcasieu Parish. Those with the most votes are in bold. Election Results for Louisiana Statewide Races. U. S. Senator. Beryl A. Billiot (No Party) 1%. Gary Chambers, Jr. (Democrat) 18%
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help in Equipment Theft Investigation in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help in Equipment Theft Investigation in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 31, 2022, BPSO responded to the report of a theft from Austin Tillery Road, located in the Fields Community.
I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours
I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Louisiana State Police and LADOTD have indicated that the eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 in Lake Charles have been reopened. The westbound lanes of travel will remain closed. The westbound traffic diversion at the I-10 / I-210 split (Lake Charles/ milepost 34) is still in effect.
Information about and Methods to Pay 2022 Property Taxes in Calcasieu Parish Announced
Information about and Methods to Pay 2022 Property Taxes in Calcasieu Parish Announced. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on November 9, 2022, that 2022 property tax notifications are now being mailed. Taxpayers can pay their 2022 property taxes online at www.cpso.com with a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express card.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022.
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events. On October 2, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced several Christmas events going on in the coming weeks. The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 26. The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputies to Participate in “No Shave November” to Raise Awareness and Funding for the Fight Against Cancer
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputies to Participate in “No Shave November” to Raise Awareness and Funding for the Fight Against Cancer. Lake Charles, Louisiana – If you see Calcasieu Parish deputies with more facial hair than usual, it’s because Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on October 31, 2022, that deputies with the CPSO will participate in “No Shave November,” a nationwide effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer.
