of Ellwood City passed away on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Darlene was born on October 7th, 1936 in Ellwood City to the late William L. and Mary Margaret (Hinkle) Atkinson. She graduated from the Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. Darlene worked at the Pentagon as a secretary for four years, was the co-owner and operator at Bill’s Bargain Bedding in Ellport, and lastly, at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission at the West Gate toll both as a toll collector. She is a member of the Free Methodist Church and a former member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed her monthly card games with her friends and will be deeply missed.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO