ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of November 14
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
wtae.com
Light of Life Rescue Mission upping outreach to people experiencing homelessness
PITTSBURGH — As the city of Pittsburgh isworking to disperse homeless encampments around town, a local rescue mission is upping its outreach efforts to help people find places to go. Meantime a new shelter is being prepared to open in the coming days. “If you've driven around Pittsburgh, you...
Pittsburgh holds annual Veterans Day parade, oldest parade in US
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Veterans Day parade is the oldest veterans parades in the United States. Organizers say it’s also one of the largest. “My dad was in WWII,” said Daniel Gordon. The young and the old showed up to Liberty Avenue to honor our armed forces.
ellwoodcity.org
Catherine Prestia, 94
of Ellwood City, passed away Monday, November 7th, 2022 at the Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Wexford, after a lengthy illness. Born June 16th, 1928 in Bari, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Angela Lorusso. She was married to Rocco Prestia who passed away January 27th, 2002. They met while her husband served in the Army in World War 2, instantly fell in love and then married on April 25th, 1946 and went on to enjoy 56 wonderful years together. She was an exceptional cook, had a beautiful voice, and she enjoyed singing opera. Catherine also loved to ride her bike and swim. She was a member of the Christian Assembly Church.
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
WFMJ.com
The Valley Holiday events list - for events and craft shows
Someone once said it's the most wonderful time of the year and it's probably because of the holiday-related events. Here is a list of things to see and do - all based around the holidays, from shopping events to local holiday shows. If you have an event you want to be added to the list, please email us at news@wfmj.com.
Slippery Rock ends Hickory’s season
Slippery Rock advances to the District Championship game next week.
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
Leechburg's Twisted Thistle has new ownership, new name
A well-known restaurant in Leechburg is under new ownership and has a new name. Twisted Thistle was sold this month by Linda Alworth of Gilpin to three new owners: friends Bobby Elliott, Sean Watson and Corey Pistininzi. They’ve renamed it National Public House. Alworth, 68, recently sold Lingrow Farm,...
ellwoodcity.org
Darlene C. Carcaise, 86
of Ellwood City passed away on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Darlene was born on October 7th, 1936 in Ellwood City to the late William L. and Mary Margaret (Hinkle) Atkinson. She graduated from the Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. Darlene worked at the Pentagon as a secretary for four years, was the co-owner and operator at Bill’s Bargain Bedding in Ellport, and lastly, at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission at the West Gate toll both as a toll collector. She is a member of the Free Methodist Church and a former member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed her monthly card games with her friends and will be deeply missed.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Championships, 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its football brackets for its three championship games, as well as subregional games involving Meadville and McDowell. The Class 1A championship between No. 1 Eisenhower and No. 2 Reynolds will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium, the Class 2A championship between No. 1 Farrell and No. 2 Sharpsville will be played at Wilmington High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Class 3A championship between No. 1 Grove City and No. 6 Slippery Rock will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.
butlerradio.com
Veterans Day Parade Canceled
The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
ellwoodcity.org
Eastern Star Hoagie, Pepperoni Roll Sale End Saturday
Get your orders in by Saturday for tasty treats offered by the local Ellwood City Easter Star. The Order of the Ellwood City Eastern Star is having a Hoagie, Sausage and Pepperoni Roll sale through Saturday. The costs are $7.00 for Hoagies, and $4.00 for Sausage Roll and Pepperoni Roll.
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
lbmjournal.com
At 84 Lumber, a veteran’s rise to leadership
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — After 24 years as an 84 Lumber associate, John Vincent still leans on his military career experience to problem solve, lead, and manage his team. Vincent spent six years in the Infantry, serving as an E-5 Team member, Team Leader, and ultimately, Squad Leader. His assignments included serving in the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and the Multinational Force and Observers, based in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue
A First News viewer's discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem.
