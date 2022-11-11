Throw blankets are one of my favorite home decor pieces, and I have an extensive collection to prove it. Most of them are impulsive buys, and I can't help but indulge in them because I'm all about a cozy vibe. You can elegantly drape it over a corner of your sofa, bed, or accent seating to give it an elegant yet comforting feel. Plus, it's the perfect accessory for cuddling up and staying warm in the chilly weather, especially heated ones. As someone who gets cold pretty often, throw blankets are a must in my life.

5 DAYS AGO