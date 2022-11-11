Read full article on original website
An Oklahoma Home Is Filling A Major Gap In Child Mental Health Services
There are generally two different ways to receive mental health services. Outpatient treatment options take place during the day, sometimes for the whole day, but the patient goes back home at night. The alternative is inpatient treatment during which patients receive treatment and support in a facility where they live and sleep for the duration of the program.
