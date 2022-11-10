Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
KRDO
Secretary of State’s Office sending staff member to Pueblo County to oversee ballot count
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All eyes are on Pueblo County while election workers continue counting key ballots in the tight race for Colorado's Third Congressional District seat. The race is extremely close between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Thursday, the tide changed in favor...
coloradopolitics.com
Dormant railroad that served Camp Hale National Monument looking to come back to life
A complex, multifront battle over a dormant railroad from Pueblo to Minturn and Eagle continues to simmer. The Tennessee Pass rail line, built in 1881 and taken out of service in 1997, recently attracted interest in reviving the line from both a company wanting to ship grain from its large agricultural holdings in eastern Colorado to West Coast flour mills and from a company interested in reestablishing passenger service from southern Colorado some 220 miles northwest to the Eagle-Vail area, something not seen since 1964.
Mental evaluation ordered in voter tampering case
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, a judge ordered a mental health evaluation for a man accused of tampering with a Pueblo voter machine during the 2022 Primary Elections, according to the Associated Press (AP). 31-year-old Richard Patton was arrested on Nov. 3, for allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine […]
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Democrats Capitalize on Republican Civil War During Midterms
Democrats in Colorado won big last night, winning all the statewide races, potentially taking six of the eight U.S. House of Representative seats and winning the U.S. Senate race. Nowhere in Colorado is the Democratic victory more evident than in El Paso County, where, based on early unofficial results, Democrat Stephanie Vigil is poised to flip a house seat in a race against Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson, where Vigil leads by 737 votes.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Pueblo Republican Who’s Recruiting Poll Watchers for Boebert Race Is an Election Denier
In a race that may determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives, election workers across Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting votes to determine if dark horse Democrat Adam Frisch will upset Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. In Pueblo, the largest city in the district, the local Republican recruiting...
The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek
Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
KKTV
WATCH: Fire displaces family in El Paso County
Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Riott Garner, and his father Anwar Rhodes was taken into custody. A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. WATCH- Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. Updated: 16...
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
Pueblo West voters approve third attempt at sales tax increase for road improvements on Election Day
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The rural community of Pueblo West will soon have much needed funding for road maintenance, thanks to voter approval of ballot Question 6C on Tuesday. The question to raise the sales tax 1% for the next ten years (beginning Jan. 1 ) passed by a margin of 53% to 47%. The post Pueblo West voters approve third attempt at sales tax increase for road improvements on Election Day appeared first on KRDO.
License plate reading cameras coming to Pueblo
The Pueblo Downtown Association purchased two Automated License Plate Recognition cameras in hopes of reducing car thefts. The cameras alert law enforcement when a stolen vehicle passes.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs school district bans 'critical race theory' amid bitter infighting on school board
Several District 49 Board of Education members called on each other to resign at Thursday’s meeting. The events were the culmination of what some board members call “a series of inflammatory issues.”. Board President John Graham opened by urging Ivy Liu to resign, saying he has “lost all...
KKTV
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs school district announces investigation into censured board member
School District 49 intends to launch a legal investigation into one board member's behavior following a censure at Thursday’s meeting. The board voted 3-2 to censure Ivy Liu for engaging “in willful and repeated behaviors that constitute failure to meet her fiduciary responsibilities to the district’s students, staff, parents, taxpayers and residents,” the resolution reads. The resolution further demands Liu’s immediate resignation.
KKTV
WATCH: Probable murder-suicide under investigation in Teller County
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) At least eight cars were involved. State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision on the south end of the Springs. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST. Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
UPDATE: Polis Appoints Don Wilson to Fill Geitner’s Seat
Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Monument Mayor and Representative-elect Don Wilson, a Republican, to fill Tim Geitner’s seat until January 2023, when the legislature convenes. Geitner announced Feb. 24 he would not seek election to the newly redrawn House District 20, and resigned Oct. 7. According to Poilis’ executive...
More than 50 traffic fatalities reported this year, Colorado Springs Police Department says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Police Department, there have been more than 50 traffic fatalities so far this year. Police want to remind drivers to take it slow on the roads and pay attention while heading home for the holidays. The post More than 50 traffic fatalities reported this year, Colorado Springs Police Department says appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Airport shuttle service now in Pueblo area to Colorado Springs, Denver airports
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, Pueblo residents! An airport shuttle service is expanding further into southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with Groome Transportation, which is launching 11 daily round trips from the Pueblo area to the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport Monday, in addition to its original 20 round trips daily between Colorado Springs and Denver airports.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
Comments / 5