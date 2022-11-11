Read full article on original website
Related
Bike Libraries Are Boosting Access To Bikes Across The U.S.
Library card holders can check out a Madison BCycle pass and a bike helmet at any Madison Public Library. (Photo by Macy O'Malley / Madison Public Library) At Madison, Wisconsin’s nine public libraries, residents can check out books of all kinds, from hardbacks and paperbacks to ebooks and audiobooks. They can check out movies as DVDs and Blu-rays. And since last year, library card holders can also check out electric bicycles.
Housing In Brief: Portland & Sacramento Propose Citywide Camping Bans
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a proposal last Friday that would ban street homelessness and force any unsheltered person to stay at city-run encampments. People sleeping on the street would be subject to arrest or citation, with those citations eligible for dismissal if they accept services, according to the Associated Press. It’s one of give resolutions he introduced on Wednesday, and it calls on the city council to implement a camping ban coupled with “alternate camping sites” within 18 months of funding being secured. The resolution also calls for increased shelter capacity and says 100% of shelter spaces would be filled. The three proposed new sanctioned camping sites would only have capacity for around 1,500 people total — short of the city’s 3,000 unsheltered residents. The remaining people would presumably be forced into shelter.
Making Space For Loneliness In Our Cities
How can the design of urban public spaces help ease loneliness? Most intuitively, through opportunities to encounter and interact with others. Studies suggest, however, that many people who feel lonely are not socially isolated, and that lonely people often prefer to spend time by themselves. We hence suggest a paradoxical intervention to ease the painfulness of loneliness by making space for it.
Gentrification Is Complicated. But It’s Not Inevitable.
Our conversations about gentrification have grown more convoluted in recent years. To those who casually invoke the term, it is still perceived as a straightforward process, visually evident in the disparity more moneyed, typically white newcomers in historically working class, nonwhite neighborhoods. But the role that housing, new residents and incongruous storefronts play in residential displacement has been questioned by researchers, press and policy makers in recent years. The theme in some of this discourse has been that gentrification is either overblown or is a bad word for a natural process.
Next City
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.https://nextcity.org/
Comments / 0