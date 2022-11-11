Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a proposal last Friday that would ban street homelessness and force any unsheltered person to stay at city-run encampments. People sleeping on the street would be subject to arrest or citation, with those citations eligible for dismissal if they accept services, according to the Associated Press. It’s one of give resolutions he introduced on Wednesday, and it calls on the city council to implement a camping ban coupled with “alternate camping sites” within 18 months of funding being secured. The resolution also calls for increased shelter capacity and says 100% of shelter spaces would be filled. The three proposed new sanctioned camping sites would only have capacity for around 1,500 people total — short of the city’s 3,000 unsheltered residents. The remaining people would presumably be forced into shelter.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO