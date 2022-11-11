One of the best parts of waking up in the morning is sipping on a hot cup of coffee. During the holiday season, coffee gets even better with the addition of seasonal flavors, syrups, and creamers. Sure, you could always brave the cold weather to drive to get a Starbucks peppermint mocha, but why leave the comfort of home? Lucky for us, there is a bevy of options to make a tasty and festive coffee drink in our own kitchens.

