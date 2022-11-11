ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

iheart.com

Hostess Introduces Holiday Snacks Lineup

Hostess is rolling out some new holiday snacks for the 2022 season that are featuring the flavors of mint and chocolate with four new offerings. Here’s the lineup:. Hostess Holiday HoHos – individually wrapped chocolate cakes. Hostess Holiday Cupcakes – limited edition for the holidays. Hostess Mint...
Women's Health

Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks

Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
TheStreet

Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics

Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
Mashed

Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays

The holiday season is a time when many of us love to enjoy a few sweets, baked goods, and treats — homemade Christmas cookies or a mug of uber-rich eggnog, anyone? It's also a time when a lot of food brands start coming out with new seasonal snacks. Aldi recently teased the return of Blue Bell's wildly popular Christmas cookie ice cream, while nut brand Blue Diamond just dropped holiday-themed flavors of its almonds, including Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa. It's clear there's no shortage of special snacks that you can treat yourself to this celebratory season.
moneytalksnews.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Mashed

Aldi's Holiday Coffee Creamers Are Spreading Joy On Instagram

One of the best parts of waking up in the morning is sipping on a hot cup of coffee. During the holiday season, coffee gets even better with the addition of seasonal flavors, syrups, and creamers. Sure, you could always brave the cold weather to drive to get a Starbucks peppermint mocha, but why leave the comfort of home? Lucky for us, there is a bevy of options to make a tasty and festive coffee drink in our own kitchens.
TODAY.com

Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
hunker.com

Aldi Re-Released a Holiday Dessert With a Devoted Following

Halloween might be the best-known holiday for sweet treats, but we can't forget about Christmas. With the festive season around the corner, peppermint bark is back on the scene and our sweet tooth is fully activated. Aldi just became the latest store to stock its shelves with the chocolatey goodness,...
WJCL

Chocolate makers reporting booming sales — here's why

Between warnings of a recession, high inflation and layoff fears, the news is bleak. Why not have some chocolate?. Chocolate makers are reporting booming sales as stressed out customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off. In the third quarter, sales of Hershey's chocolates, which include Reese's, Kit...

