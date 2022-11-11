Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Kidnapping In Chicago, The Safe-T Act, And Crime Being DownJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
US Rep. ‘Chuy’ García joins race for Chicago mayor; Lightfoot camp accuses him of ‘abandoning’ Congress while Democratic majority at stake post-midterms
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García greets supporters after declaring his candidacy for Chicago mayor on Nov. 10, 2022. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune) U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García will make a second run for Chicago mayor, posing potentially the biggest challenge yet for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she seeks a second term.
After Winning Reelection to Congress, Could Jesús ‘Chuy' García Jump Into Chicago Mayoral Race?
Tuesday’s midterm elections had huge consequences both at the state and federal levels, but one candidate that was on the ballot could find himself in the middle of a much-more contentious race in a few short months. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García won reelection to Congress in Illinois’ 4th district...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – as it happened
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies to energize Black vote while Darren Bailey touts Christian conservatism
On the final Sunday of the general election season, Illinois Democrats led by Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker aimed to energize Black voters to get to the polls while Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey promoted the Christian conservatism that is a basis of his campaign. The visit...
Houston Chronicle
One likely 2024 GOP contender triumphed on election night. It wasn't Donald Trump.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 had a triumphant night on Tuesday, and it wasn't Donald Trump. The former president spent the final days of the campaign lashing out and even threatening Florida Gov. Ron...
Hinson wins re-election to Congress as Mathis concedes
DES MOINES, IOWA – US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Liz Mathis in Iowa’s first congressional district after Mathis conceded. It is the second election win for Hinson, a Republican, who unseated one-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer in...
Advocate
Robert Garcia Will Be First Out Gay Immigrant in Congress
Robert Garcia of California has been elected as the first out gay immigrant in Congress. Garcia, currently mayor of Long Beach, has won the U.S. House seat in California’s 42nd Congressional District, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. A Democrat, he bested Republican John Briscoe, a businessman. As of...
Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that’s too early to call
CNN — Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results. Lake won the GOP primary...
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
Who won the elections? Why Arizona, Nevada, California and other races are still too close to call
Thousands of uncounted votes remain in crucial contests in Arizona and Nevada as control of the Senate and House are at stake.
President Biden visits San Diego, first campaign stop in Oceanside
SAN DIEGO — A big, four-state campaign tour to support Democrats has brought President Joe Biden to San Diego. On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Todd Gloria welcomed Biden to San Diego at MCAS Miramar. Biden's first stop on his two-day visit to San Diego started with a...
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Illinois Election Results: Who Won, and Which Races Still Haven't Been Called
As votes for the Illinois midterm election continue to be counted, Illinois appears to remain blue, with Democrats holding onto more than a dozen Congressional seats and retaining the governorship of the state. In the 14th District to the west and the newly drawn suburban 6th District, Democratic Reps. Lauren...
Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
(The Hill) — Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President […]
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
Florida sits at center of national debate over education policy
The big news: Across the nation, school teachers and administrators are facing growing numbers of rules and laws dictating what they can teach, and how. The pressure is causing many to leave, with polarization over cultural issues intensifying. The departures are not limited to one side of the political aisle, either.
