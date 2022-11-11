Read full article on original website
Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for Tuesday
OTTAWA – An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and others will participate in the event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the performance of the participating units of government. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center. Nuclear energy produces about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and about half of the electricity in Illinois.
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
Red Cross giving away pumpkin pies at blood drive in Peru
PERU – At a crucial time for hospital patients in need of blood and blood products, the American Red Cross is encouraging the Peru community to donate on Friday, November 25th. A blood drive will take place at the Peru American Red Cross chapter building, 1530 4th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Streator student awarded art prize from Illinois American Water
STREATOR – A young artist from Streator was awarded a prize in the Illinois American Water’s annual “Water Keeps Life Flowing” contest. The art contest is held yearly to promote the importance of reliable, safe water service. Students between 3rd and 5th grade submitted a drawing and sentence about what water service means to them. Illinois American Water chose 26 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation. Payton D., a 5th grader at Northlawn Junior High was one of those honored with their art titled “Everything needs water”.
IVCC board adopts $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s board adopted a tentative $14.3 million 2022 tax levy last week, a 6.4% increase over last year’s actual extension of $13.5 million. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s eight-county combined equalized assessed valuation that is due largely to a recently negotiated agreement with Constellation’s LaSalle Power Station. That agreement will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college over the next five years. Taxpayers in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.
