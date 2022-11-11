OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s board adopted a tentative $14.3 million 2022 tax levy last week, a 6.4% increase over last year’s actual extension of $13.5 million. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s eight-county combined equalized assessed valuation that is due largely to a recently negotiated agreement with Constellation’s LaSalle Power Station. That agreement will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college over the next five years. Taxpayers in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.

