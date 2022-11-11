Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
One Killed In Vehicle Collision In Grand Teton National Park
At approximately 11am on Wednesday, November 9th, Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers responded to the scene involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Teton Point Turnout. The two occupants from the SUV...
