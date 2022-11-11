Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
PERFECT PLAYOFF FOOTBALL WEATHER FOR BULLDOGS AND MUSKETEERS TONIGHT IN LOUISA
Louisa, Ky. — The LC Bulldogs look to exact some revenge on the Greenup County Musketeers when the two teams meet tonight in the second round of the playoffs at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium. Should be a dandy tonight in Louisa. The two teams met on September 2nd...
thelevisalazer.com
BULLDOGS SEASON COMES TO A HALT AGAINST GREENUP CO.
Greenup Co. scored the first 14 points of the game as Ike Henderson went in from 1 yard out and Tyson Sammons went in from 7 yards out and the Bulldogs trailed 14-0 with 6:13 left in the first half. LC’s Cody Crum finds the end zone right before halftime...
wklw.com
Eagles, Bulldogs and Pirates Battle for State Middle School Football Titles
* Good Luck to the Johnson Co 6th Grade Football Team in the Championship Game vs. Northern Pulaski. The Game will be played at 1 PM at Great Crossing in Georgetown. Good Luck to the Eagles. * Also Good Luck to the Lawrence Co 8th Grade Football Team and the...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS FINISH RUNNER-UP, QUALIFY FOR STATE COMPETITION
Belfry, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. High School Cheerleaders finished runner-up in the KHSSA Region 8 cheerleading competition Saturday at Belfry High school and will move on the state competition in December. Your 2022 KHSAA Region 8 Runner Ups, Medium Division!. On floor Hannah May, Victoria Penix, Abby Lycans....
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Ironton Tribune
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
Taylor, Brown win commission races
Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
WSAZ
Driver crashes into Huntington home
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 11-10-22 Updated: 9 hours ago.
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
wmky.org
Major Traffic Delays Expected on KY 377 Near Morehead Monday for Bridge Work
Steel beam deliveries for the Cimmaron Road bridge replacement at KY 377 in Rowan County will cause major traffic delays near Morehead on Monday. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, contractors will deliver three 22,000-pound, 100-foot long steel beams to the work site on Cimmaron Road, which is off KY 377 about a half mile from the KY 32 intersection. The following traffic impacts are expected:
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
wymt.com
Pike County funeral home continues decades-old Veterans Day celebration
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker Memorial hosted its 30th Veterans Day celebration Friday, finding shelter from the rain to keep tradition alive and honor those who serve and have served the country. “I don’t feel that our youth really know what a veteran is or what they do sacrifice,” said...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WISH-TV
Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
