Wayne County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

BULLDOGS SEASON COMES TO A HALT AGAINST GREENUP CO.

Greenup Co. scored the first 14 points of the game as Ike Henderson went in from 1 yard out and Tyson Sammons went in from 7 yards out and the Bulldogs trailed 14-0 with 6:13 left in the first half. LC’s Cody Crum finds the end zone right before halftime...
Ironton Tribune

Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community

I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Mingo Messenger

Taylor, Brown win commission races

Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wmky.org

Major Traffic Delays Expected on KY 377 Near Morehead Monday for Bridge Work

Steel beam deliveries for the Cimmaron Road bridge replacement at KY 377 in Rowan County will cause major traffic delays near Morehead on Monday. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, contractors will deliver three 22,000-pound, 100-foot long steel beams to the work site on Cimmaron Road, which is off KY 377 about a half mile from the KY 32 intersection. The following traffic impacts are expected:
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Crews battle flames at Boone County mine

Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WISH-TV

Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
GREEN COUNTY, KY

