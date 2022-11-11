Read full article on original website
Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for Tuesday
OTTAWA – An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and others will participate in the event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the performance of the participating units of government. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center. Nuclear energy produces about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and about half of the electricity in Illinois.
Think twice before you feed old pumpkins and gourds to wildlife
SPRINGFIELD – If your old pumpkins and gourds from Halloween and Thanksgiving have overstayed their welcome and you’re thinking of feeding the wildlife, think again. While posts on social media have been recommending feeding wild animals, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources does not recommend it. Wildlife Division Chief Mike Wefer says it’s illegal to feed deer in Illinois, and it can do more harm than good.
