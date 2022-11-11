ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burning leaves were to blame for a fire at a house in unincorporated Round Lake on Friday.Around 2 p.m., firefighters from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District arrived in the 24700 block of Clinton Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake – and found the back of a two-story single-family house was on fire.There are no fire hydrants in the area where the fire happened, which meant firefighters had to shuttle in 12,000 gallons of water from elsewhere.The fire was under control in 22 minutes, and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another house nearby.Fire crews worked for another hour finding and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported, and the people who lived in the house had escaped before the fire department arrived.The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District emphasizes that burning leaves and other non-woody yard waste is not legal in Lake County.

ROUND LAKE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO