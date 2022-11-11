Read full article on original website
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man identified as victim of electrocution
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the utility worker who died on Thursday as a result of electrocution as 36-year-old Nicholas P. Bliss, of Montgomery. Police say Bliss was electrocuted by power lines in the area of Malta Road and Twombly Road in Malta. Bliss was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed after telling trespasser to leave business in the Loop
CHICAGO - A woman working at a business in the Loop was stabbed after telling a man trespassing that he had to leave Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the parking garage in the first block of South Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m. The woman approached a man...
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Incident, Police Drove By, But did NOT Stop To Investigate
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
Vehicle Cut in Half in Fatal Hazel Crest Crash, Leaving Family With Unanswered Questions
Authorities say that at least two people were killed after a high-speed crash in suburban Hazel Crest, but family members are asking questions about the circumstances of the incident. Family members say that a third person died, but authorities have not confirmed that fatality. The incident began on Tuesday night...
Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Leaf burning blamed for fire in house in unincorporated Round Lake
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burning leaves were to blame for a fire at a house in unincorporated Round Lake on Friday.Around 2 p.m., firefighters from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District arrived in the 24700 block of Clinton Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake – and found the back of a two-story single-family house was on fire.There are no fire hydrants in the area where the fire happened, which meant firefighters had to shuttle in 12,000 gallons of water from elsewhere.The fire was under control in 22 minutes, and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another house nearby.Fire crews worked for another hour finding and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported, and the people who lived in the house had escaped before the fire department arrived.The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District emphasizes that burning leaves and other non-woody yard waste is not legal in Lake County.
classichits106.com
Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for Tuesday
OTTAWA – An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and others will participate in the event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the performance of the participating units of government. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center. Nuclear energy produces about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and about half of the electricity in Illinois.
2 killed, 1 injured after police claim disturbance led to high-speed chase, deadly crash
Elexis Dampier is one of two people killed. A third person is also critically injured following the incident.
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also dies
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk has also died from his injuries following the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
2 dead, 1 injured after fleeing vehicle crashes in Hazel Crest
"I’m going to get down to the bottom of it," said the victim's father.
Fire Erupts After Burning Leaves Spread to Home in Unincorporated Round Lake
Burning leaves were said to be the cause of a house fire that erupted Friday afternoon in unincorporated Round Lake. The fire was reported at approximately 2 p.m. in the 247000 block of Clinton Avenue, according to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found flames and smoke coming from the rear of a two-story home, authorities said.
IL Cops Bust Suspect Before Robbing 4th Bank On Same Road In Week
Police in Illinois arrested a serial bank robber right before he knocks off his next target. I think it's a pretty safe assumption to assume that criminals in Illinois have no fear. If they did, then the suspects would not attempt to commit crimes. That's because every time someone breaks the law, they are taking a big risk. I would say that takes some serious guts. Especially, if you're living that kind of lifestyle.
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
