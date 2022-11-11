Modern humanity is growing in numbers. The development of technology, the improvement of living standards leads to an increase in consumption. But along with economic, technological and social growth, global problems are developing. In particular, such problems include the deterioration of the environmental situation due to the formation of a large amount of garbage on our planet. Of course, there are recycling companies today who want to buy used cardboard boxes and other types of waste paper, for example. They are trying to reduce the growth in the amount of waste generated, in this case paper. They do this because they are engaged in a special activity – they recycle paper waste into materials that go back into production.

