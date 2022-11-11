ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

What plastics can you recycle? Here’s a handy list

Story at a glance A new report from Greenpeace finds that as little as 5 percent of plastics are recycled. Bottles and jugs marked with recycling symbols 1 and 2 are usually recyclable. Plastics marked 3, 4, 6 or 7 are seldom recycled. A new report from Greenpeace finds that as little as 5 percent of plastics are recycled,…
Jalopnik

The Global Shipping Container Shortage Is Now a Surplus

Empty shipping containers are crowding shipping ports around the world and creating an unexpected bottleneck in the global supply chain. Not long ago, the shipping industry was facing a shortage of steel containers, but a downturn in demand for goods and a looming economic slowdown have turned that shortage into a surplus, according to CNBC.
theevreport.com

UK’s First Lithium Refinery Being Constructed to Bolster the Electric Vehicle Industry

Vancouver, BC – Britain recently announced it is building its first lithium refinery in an effort to strengthen the UK’s supply chain for electric vehicles. In Teesport, the fifth-largest port in the UK, Green Lithium, a company funded by commodities trading behemoth Trafigura, will construct a £600 million refinery for the battery material.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Recycling – experience and necessity

Modern humanity is growing in numbers. The development of technology, the improvement of living standards leads to an increase in consumption. But along with economic, technological and social growth, global problems are developing. In particular, such problems include the deterioration of the environmental situation due to the formation of a large amount of garbage on our planet. Of course, there are recycling companies today who want to buy used cardboard boxes and other types of waste paper, for example. They are trying to reduce the growth in the amount of waste generated, in this case paper. They do this because they are engaged in a special activity – they recycle paper waste into materials that go back into production.
Phys.org

Novel copper gas penetration electrode can efficiently reduce CO2 to multicarbon products

Electrochemical conversion of CO2 into value-added chemical fuels driven by renewable electrical energy is a prospective strategy for addressing both CO2 emissions and energy consumption. However, the current density of CO2 to multicarbon products remains a challenge for sustained industrial-scale implementation. Recently, a research team from the Shanghai Advanced Research...
Building Design & Construction

NREL report: Using photovoltaic modules with longer lifetimes is a better option than recycling

A new report from the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) says PV module lifetime extensions should be prioritized over closed-loop recycling to reduce demand for new materials. Researchers assessed the impact on new material demand with different module lifetimes from 15 to 50 years. They also examined closed-loop recycling,...
a-z-animals.com

What Is Reverse Osmosis Water, And How Is It Different?

If you ever take the time to look at the back of your bottled water, you may notice that it says “filtered by reverse osmosis”. Regardless of what brand of bottled water you may prefer to purchase, many will see some variation of this sense. However, what is reverse osmosis water exactly? Not many people know, which is why we created this complete guide to help you better understand the process behind your water.
waste360.com

Solid Waste Experiences Historic Drop in 2021 Illness and Injury Rates

Waste and recycling industry illness and injury rates experienced a historic drop in 2021, according to new data from the 2021 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII). The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the annual report that offers data on private industry nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in the...
alpenhornnews.com

Airport Solar Power market share to record robust growth through 2028

The latest research study on the Airport Solar Power market offers a valuable review of opportunities and other crucial factors for businesses hoping to generate significant profits throughout the anticipated timeframe of 2022–2028. Additionally, it aims to offer precise solutions to complex questions in an effort to lessen their effects, thereby simplifying the process of decision-making.
Mother Jones

As Energy Prices Spike, Europeans Are Burning Trees to Stay Warm

This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the past few decades, the European Union has transformed its energy system. In 2005 about 10 percent of all energy consumed in the EU came from renewable sources. Last year that share hit 22 percent—it’s one of the main reasons the bloc’s per capita carbon emissions have rapidly declined in the 21st century. This shift will need to ramp up even further if the EU is to hit its target of net-zero emissions by 2050.
marinelink.com

ABS Examines Alternative Fuels in Reports for EMSA

An ABS-led consortium, including CE Delft and Arcsilea, published two of up to six reports studying alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). ABS offered a 360-degree view of biofuels and ammonia, the first two fuels to be published by the consortium. Each fuel was...

