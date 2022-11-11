Read full article on original website
What plastics can you recycle? Here’s a handy list
Story at a glance A new report from Greenpeace finds that as little as 5 percent of plastics are recycled. Bottles and jugs marked with recycling symbols 1 and 2 are usually recyclable. Plastics marked 3, 4, 6 or 7 are seldom recycled. A new report from Greenpeace finds that as little as 5 percent of plastics are recycled,…
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
Jalopnik
The Global Shipping Container Shortage Is Now a Surplus
Empty shipping containers are crowding shipping ports around the world and creating an unexpected bottleneck in the global supply chain. Not long ago, the shipping industry was facing a shortage of steel containers, but a downturn in demand for goods and a looming economic slowdown have turned that shortage into a surplus, according to CNBC.
Scrub Hub: Are heat pumps better for the environment and my wallet?
We’ve all heard the warnings: Winter is here and sky-high heating costs are expected to send energy bills through the roof. That’s because much of the country and state are dependent on fossil fuels for heating. According to the Department of Energy, nearly half of American homes use...
theevreport.com
UK’s First Lithium Refinery Being Constructed to Bolster the Electric Vehicle Industry
Vancouver, BC – Britain recently announced it is building its first lithium refinery in an effort to strengthen the UK’s supply chain for electric vehicles. In Teesport, the fifth-largest port in the UK, Green Lithium, a company funded by commodities trading behemoth Trafigura, will construct a £600 million refinery for the battery material.
Climate change: West Africa’s oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It’s a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Recycling – experience and necessity
Modern humanity is growing in numbers. The development of technology, the improvement of living standards leads to an increase in consumption. But along with economic, technological and social growth, global problems are developing. In particular, such problems include the deterioration of the environmental situation due to the formation of a large amount of garbage on our planet. Of course, there are recycling companies today who want to buy used cardboard boxes and other types of waste paper, for example. They are trying to reduce the growth in the amount of waste generated, in this case paper. They do this because they are engaged in a special activity – they recycle paper waste into materials that go back into production.
Phys.org
Novel copper gas penetration electrode can efficiently reduce CO2 to multicarbon products
Electrochemical conversion of CO2 into value-added chemical fuels driven by renewable electrical energy is a prospective strategy for addressing both CO2 emissions and energy consumption. However, the current density of CO2 to multicarbon products remains a challenge for sustained industrial-scale implementation. Recently, a research team from the Shanghai Advanced Research...
Building Design & Construction
NREL report: Using photovoltaic modules with longer lifetimes is a better option than recycling
A new report from the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) says PV module lifetime extensions should be prioritized over closed-loop recycling to reduce demand for new materials. Researchers assessed the impact on new material demand with different module lifetimes from 15 to 50 years. They also examined closed-loop recycling,...
a-z-animals.com
What Is Reverse Osmosis Water, And How Is It Different?
If you ever take the time to look at the back of your bottled water, you may notice that it says “filtered by reverse osmosis”. Regardless of what brand of bottled water you may prefer to purchase, many will see some variation of this sense. However, what is reverse osmosis water exactly? Not many people know, which is why we created this complete guide to help you better understand the process behind your water.
California Gov. Newsom: ‘Ideological attacks on ESG investing defy the free market–and taxpayers are losing out. Here’s why we consistently beat Republican-led states in nearly every economic category’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida are going against free enterprise and capitalism for political gain.
waste360.com
Solid Waste Experiences Historic Drop in 2021 Illness and Injury Rates
Waste and recycling industry illness and injury rates experienced a historic drop in 2021, according to new data from the 2021 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII). The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the annual report that offers data on private industry nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in the...
25 Colorful Houseplants That Will Perk Up Your Indoor Space
Houseplants bring forth new life and purpose when your décor becomes monotonous. These 25 options change shape and color as they age through the seasons.
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER LAUNCHES WHAT A WASTE CAMPAIGN AS IT LEADS THE INDUSTRY TOWARDS BECOMING CARBON NET ZERO
Studying accessible data from the 20 largest contractors in the UK, a shocking fact emerges that wastage in the construction and civil engineering industries falls between 30% and 38%. James Maclean, CEO of leading wet civil and environmental engineering firm Land & Water, has a driving passion to reduce this...
alpenhornnews.com
Airport Solar Power market share to record robust growth through 2028
The latest research study on the Airport Solar Power market offers a valuable review of opportunities and other crucial factors for businesses hoping to generate significant profits throughout the anticipated timeframe of 2022–2028. Additionally, it aims to offer precise solutions to complex questions in an effort to lessen their effects, thereby simplifying the process of decision-making.
As Energy Prices Spike, Europeans Are Burning Trees to Stay Warm
This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the past few decades, the European Union has transformed its energy system. In 2005 about 10 percent of all energy consumed in the EU came from renewable sources. Last year that share hit 22 percent—it’s one of the main reasons the bloc’s per capita carbon emissions have rapidly declined in the 21st century. This shift will need to ramp up even further if the EU is to hit its target of net-zero emissions by 2050.
marinelink.com
ABS Examines Alternative Fuels in Reports for EMSA
An ABS-led consortium, including CE Delft and Arcsilea, published two of up to six reports studying alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). ABS offered a 360-degree view of biofuels and ammonia, the first two fuels to be published by the consortium. Each fuel was...
