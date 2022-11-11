ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

US Rep. ‘Chuy’ García joins race for Chicago mayor; Lightfoot camp accuses him of ‘abandoning’ Congress while Democratic majority at stake post-midterms

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García greets supporters after declaring his candidacy for Chicago mayor on Nov. 10, 2022. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune) U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García will make a second run for Chicago mayor, posing potentially the biggest challenge yet for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she seeks a second term.
CHICAGO, IL
KCAU 9 News

Hinson wins re-election to Congress as Mathis concedes

DES MOINES, IOWA – US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Liz Mathis in Iowa’s first congressional district after Mathis conceded. It is the second election win for Hinson, a Republican, who unseated one-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer in...
IOWA STATE
Advocate

Robert Garcia Will Be First Out Gay Immigrant in Congress

Robert Garcia of California has been elected as the first out gay immigrant in Congress. Garcia, currently mayor of Long Beach, has won the U.S. House seat in California’s 42nd Congressional District, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. A Democrat, he bested Republican John Briscoe, a businessman. As of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

(The Hill) — Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President […]
INDIANA STATE
Voice of OC

Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?

Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...

Community Policy