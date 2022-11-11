Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Kidnapping In Chicago, The Safe-T Act, And Crime Being DownJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
US Rep. ‘Chuy’ García joins race for Chicago mayor; Lightfoot camp accuses him of ‘abandoning’ Congress while Democratic majority at stake post-midterms
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García greets supporters after declaring his candidacy for Chicago mayor on Nov. 10, 2022. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune) U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García will make a second run for Chicago mayor, posing potentially the biggest challenge yet for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she seeks a second term.
Billionaire, congresswoman in close match in LA mayoral race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Developer Rick Caruso and Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were nearly tied in early returns Tuesday in their battle to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, as voters considered a stark choice between candidates with City Hall in turmoil. Caruso held a slim edge,...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – as it happened
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies to energize Black vote while Darren Bailey touts Christian conservatism
On the final Sunday of the general election season, Illinois Democrats led by Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker aimed to energize Black voters to get to the polls while Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey promoted the Christian conservatism that is a basis of his campaign. The visit...
Fresno’s most famous Democrat says this California Republican ‘betrayed’ Donald Trump
A political action committee founded by a Fresno Democrat is employing a unique strategy against Republican Congressman David Valadao in his toss-up election: encouraging GOP voters to stay home. Mailers and a website paid for by the Voter Protection Project, founded by Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz, tout...
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry wins reelection to 10th Congressional District seat
Update 2:19 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect Perry’s win. Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry defeated Democrat Shamaine Daniels to continue representing voters in three Harrisburg region counties. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Perry led Daniels 52% to...
Democrat beats Trump-backed election denier in key Michigan race
Secretary of state Jocelyn Benson condemns ‘conspiracy theorists and election deniers’ after being re-elected over Kristina Karamo
Hinson wins re-election to Congress as Mathis concedes
DES MOINES, IOWA – US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Liz Mathis in Iowa’s first congressional district after Mathis conceded. It is the second election win for Hinson, a Republican, who unseated one-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer in...
Advocate
Robert Garcia Will Be First Out Gay Immigrant in Congress
Robert Garcia of California has been elected as the first out gay immigrant in Congress. Garcia, currently mayor of Long Beach, has won the U.S. House seat in California’s 42nd Congressional District, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. A Democrat, he bested Republican John Briscoe, a businessman. As of...
Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that’s too early to call
CNN — Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results. Lake won the GOP primary...
Illinois Election Results: Who Won, and Which Races Still Haven't Been Called
As votes for the Illinois midterm election continue to be counted, Illinois appears to remain blue, with Democrats holding onto more than a dozen Congressional seats and retaining the governorship of the state. In the 14th District to the west and the newly drawn suburban 6th District, Democratic Reps. Lauren...
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid is at risk in tight race against Adam Frisch
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. One of the most-watched races that's still undecided after Election Day is in Colorado, where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid is under serious threat from Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Frisch held a slight lead over Boebert for much...
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
President Biden visits San Diego, first campaign stop in Oceanside
SAN DIEGO — A big, four-state campaign tour to support Democrats has brought President Joe Biden to San Diego. On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Todd Gloria welcomed Biden to San Diego at MCAS Miramar. Biden's first stop on his two-day visit to San Diego started with a...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
(The Hill) — Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President […]
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
OVERVIEW: What Election Night meant for Joe Biden
Election Day 2022 is in the books, but it is not over yet. As votes are still being counted in key races, here’s an overview of what Election Night meant for the president and the rest of his term.
6 takeaways from an election night that’s not over yet
It's always important never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election and to keep an open mind for potential surprises.
