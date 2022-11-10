ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhcougars.com

Georgiades Named The American Defensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – University of Houston volleyball junior libero Kate Georgiades was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a record week, marking the fifth time this season that she's won the award. Georgiades finished the week with 50 digs, averaging 8.33 per set, while also...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Remains at No. 23 in AVCA Coaches Poll

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team remained at No. 23 in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, marking the team's fourth straight week at No. 23. The team swept both of its matches last week, defeating Tulsa on Friday and Wichita State on Sunday in straight-set...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Ties Win Streak Record with Sweep of Wichita State

WICHITA, Kansas – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team tied the program record with its 17th straight win, powering to a straight-set win on the road against Wichita State behind 15 kills from senior Abbie Jackson. Houston (25-2, 16-0 The American) will look to break the record...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Men’s Hoops Hosts Oral Roberts in Cougar Classic on Monday

HOUSTON – Winners of its first two games to open the season, the No. 3 University of Houston Men's Basketball program returns to the Fertitta Center to play host to Oral Roberts at 7 p.m., Monday, in the first game of the Cougar Classic. Houston enters the first of...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Houston women's basketball team fell to New Mexico on Saturday, 68-61 in The Pit in front of 4,568 fans despite a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds from graduate Tatyana Hill. New Mexico (1-1) shot more than double the number of free...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Last Minute Comeback Propels Cougars to Win

HOUSTON – University of Houston senior quarterback Clayton Tune hit freshman wide receiver Matthew Golden 44 yards downfield with 42 seconds remaining to escape for a go-ahead touchdown, leading the Cougars to 43-36 win over Temple to earn bowl eligibility on Saturday afternoon at TDECU Stadium. Houston (6-4 overall,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy