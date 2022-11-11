ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 White House bid, saying it wouldn’t be ‘good’ for GOP

Former President Trump in a new interview warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024. “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News in an interview late Monday after a rally in Ohio. “I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Report: Trump says if DeSantis runs 'he could hurt himself very badly'

TAMPA, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump fired another shot across the bow of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, warning him against seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump called DeSantis "our competitor" before saying DeSantis "could hurt himself very badly" if he ran.
DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis won his re-election bid in a landslide victory, making him one of former President Trump’s top rivals in the Republican Party for a potential 2024 presidential run. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has more details on what the midterms could mean for 2024.Nov. 10, 2022.
