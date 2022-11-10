ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 13, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 13 include: Monday On Nov. 14, the right lane of westbound Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for 4-6 […]
KFDA

Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department investigating abandoned house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park Avenue. On Nov. 14, at around 3:15 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to 309 Park Avenue on a structure fire. According to reports, when crews arrived they found the...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo services impacted for Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that city offices will be closed Friday because of Veterans Day. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city services will be impacted on Friday as follows: City Hall will be closed Friday. All residential and commercial trash collection will not […]
NewsTalk 940 AM

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
Amarillo, TX
