Read full article on original website
Related
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Study: Minnesotans Fastest Talkers, Say the Least
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Apparently we here in Minnesota don't have a lot to say but when we do speak we say it fast. The learning platform Preply has revealed which U.S. states have the fastest talkers and which ones are the most talkative. They say Minnesotans average 5.34 syllables...
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
After Being In Iowa For The Weekend, Saint Cloud Needs One Of These!
This weekend, I made a trip to West Des Moines, Iowa to visit my boyfriend's daughter. She took us on a tour around town, stopping at many fun places; but maybe one of the best-kept secrets around the area is this one, and I'd love for someone to bring it here to central Minnesota.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
Minnesota Snowplows With Amusing Names. Move SNOW, Get Out the Way!
Like it or not, it's that time of the year in Minnesota where the weather can be unpredictable and we could get anywhere from a light dusting of snow to mounds of it in no time. In other words, be aware of what's happening with the weather and please, please, please drive with caution when necessary.
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?
We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
MN DFL Maintains Control of House, Claim Victory in Senate
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Democrats in Tuesday's election defied political pundits' predictions, retaining their majority in the state House and claiming they also won control of the Minnesota Senate by a razor-thin (34-to-33) margin. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that. his party had lost...
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota
The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal
The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
Election 2022: Ellison, Blaha Hold Slim Leads
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two of Minnesota's statewide races are still too close to call. In the Minnesota Attorney General's race, incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison is leading his Republican challenger Jim Schultz by just 20,875 votes. And, in the race for Minnesota Auditor incumbent Democrat Julie Blaha is leading...
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
Catholic Charities in Need of Share the Spirit Volunteers
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization is looking for volunteers to help out with an annual holiday program serving those in need. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is looking for people to help hand out gifts during this year’s Share the Spirit season. The holidays can be challenging for some, and each year the organization teams up with sponsors and volunteers to provide area residents with gifts and money for food.
Over 300 Students Help Feed the Hungry in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of central Minnesota students donated part of their weekend to help those in need. Kids Fighting Hunger teamed up with the United Way of Central Minnesota and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud for the "We Are Thankful" community-wide food packaging event Sunday.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Lake Mille Lacs
GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest for Lake Mille Lacs this winter. Ice anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. The fall netting assessment found higher numbers of walleye than the...
Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?
Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0