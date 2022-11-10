Google One users who protect their iOS and Android connections with Google One VPN can now install the same VPN app on macOS and Windows desktop systems. The VPN comes with the premium $10 per month Google One Plan with 2TB of online storage. Until now, users could only install the Google One iOS and Android app, which includes a VPN that encrypts the user's internet traffic and masks their IP address by routing it through a Google-run VPN tunnel. It helps hide online activity from network midpoints, such as Wi-Fi hotspots and ISPs.

