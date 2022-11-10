Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Best OLED TVs of 2022: Top 4 Televisions Recommended By Expert Websites
Televisions have come a long way since the days of their debut in the 1930s. While finding a crystal-clear picture for your favorite shows and movies is relatively easy these days, organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) is the latest technology on the market that can make a huge difference in the way we consume content. OLED may be best known for high-end products like Apple, Samsung, and Google, whose screens use the technology, but it’s also gaining popularity in everyday televisions.
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
TechCrunch
Coefficient wants to bring live data into your existing spreadsheets
Ideally, analysts need something that connects disparate enterprise systems, like business intelligence and analytics tools. But these tools are often complex and unintuitive, leading employees to spend hours each day searching and gathering information. In search of an answer, Navneet Loiwal teamed up with Tommy Tsai, with whom he’d previously founded an e-commerce app, to build Coefficient, an app that brings live data into Google Sheets and other existing spreadsheet platforms.
globalspec.com
Video: OKW’s smart new MINI-DATA-BOX for miniaturized go-anywhere electronic devices
OKW has extended its wide range of sensor enclosures with the launch of tough, elegant new MINI-DATA-BOX. Its different versions, sizes, colors and optional flanges offer 32 possible permutations — all available as standard. The innovative and compact MINI-DATA-BOX is ideal for applications including internet of things (IoT)/industrial IoT,...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
PC Magazine
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection...Really?
The speed of your broadband (always-on, high-capacity, wide-bandwidth) internet connection has never been more critical. It's the pipe that connects your computers, tablets, handhelds, entertainment systems, and home automation tools to the outside world—and to each other. Your connection must handle content that is critical for work, play, and...
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm claims to have passed an important milestone with its mmWave 5G technology
Qualcomm persists in asserting that standalone (SA) mmWave, a sub-type of 5G, is "poised to unlock new capabilities for consumers and enterprises thanks to faster speeds, lower latency and deployment flexibility". However, it still tends to require a number of crutches to work, such as a fall-back on sub-6GHz 5G or even 4G/LTE (i.e. non-standalone (NSA) mmWave 5G).
marktechpost.com
Top Tools To Do Machine Learning Serving In Production
Creating a model is one thing, but using that model in production is quite another. The next step after a data scientist completes a model is to deploy it so that it can serve the application. Batch and online model serving are the two main categories. Batch refers to feeding...
The Verge
How to replace your Wi-Fi router without disconnecting all your devices
When it’s finally time to get a new Wi-Fi router, there’s no need to panic. Whether you’ve switched internet service providers or you’ve decided to get something snappier, snazzier, and more reliable than whatever piece of plastic your ISP handed you, upgrading your router doesn’t have to be a headache.
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
1 Monster Stock Growing Faster Than Amazon and Microsoft in This Key Area
DigitalOcean is valued at just $2.7 billion, yet it's challenging its trillion-dollar competitors.
aiexpress.io
Inside Microsoft’s cloud-first .NET 7 release
This 12 months’s .NET Conf noticed the discharge of .NET 7, the newest launch of Microsoft’s largest and most essential open supply platform. Together with the underlying tooling, there are new language releases for C# and F#, in addition to the cross-platform MAUI person interface framework and a brand new launch of ASP.NET Core and Blazor for server- and client-side internet utility growth. There’s additionally a significant replace to the Orleans distributed utility growth framework, with a brand new naming scheme that places it in sync with .NET finally.
ZDNet
Google One VPN is coming to Windows PCs and Mac
Google One users who protect their iOS and Android connections with Google One VPN can now install the same VPN app on macOS and Windows desktop systems. The VPN comes with the premium $10 per month Google One Plan with 2TB of online storage. Until now, users could only install the Google One iOS and Android app, which includes a VPN that encrypts the user's internet traffic and masks their IP address by routing it through a Google-run VPN tunnel. It helps hide online activity from network midpoints, such as Wi-Fi hotspots and ISPs.
Android Authority
Apple details how it created the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite system
The company spent hundreds of millions to bring the feature to life. Apple has spent $450 million to set up the infrastructure behind the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite system. The company has detailed how the system works behind the scenes when an iPhone 14 user makes an...
datafloq.com
API Gateway: Qwik Start
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. API Gateway enables you to provide secure access to your services through a well-defined REST API that is consistent across all of your services, regardless of service implementation. In...
The Windows Club
Best Free Public Domain Music Archive Sites
This article will tell you about the top 10 best public-domain music sites. Music is an essential element we add to videos and social media posts and listen to for leisure or educational purposes. But, using music with copyright often puts you in legal problems or gets your Videos and posts deleted by search engines or social media sites.
PC Magazine
Epson WorkForce WF-2960 Wireless All-in-One Review
Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Connection Type USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct. Monthly Duty Cycle (Maximum) 5,000 pages per month. Scanner Optical Resolution 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per inch. Standalone Copier and Fax Copier, Fax. All Specs. The Epson WorkForce WF-2960 Wireless All-in-One is surprisingly similar to the Epson...
Apple confirms iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite will launch this month
Apple has announced that iPhone 14‘s Emergency SOS via satellite feature is due to be released later this month, as previously announced. Since the company just released iOS 16.1.1 and did not bring this function, users wondered whether Apple would delay this feature. The company published a press release on how this Emergency SOS will be possible via satellite function on the newer iPhone models.
PC Magazine
ZTE AX3000 Pro Review
If you're in the market for an affordable Wi-Fi 6 router, ZTE's AX3000 Pro ($89) is definitely worth a look. This dual-band router doesn't offer any multi-gig WAN/LAN or USB ports, nor does it come with age-based parental controls or network security software. But it delivered fast throughput scores in our performance tests and supports 160MHz channel transmissions and WAN aggregation. On the basis of those basic strengths, it earns an Editors' Choice award among budget Wi-Fi 6 routers.
Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G now available at T-Mobile
SAN DIEGO & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G Enterprise solutions, today announced the launch of the latest generation MiFi® 5G mobile hotspot at T-Mobile, home of America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network. This 10th generation MiFi hotspot, a product category invented by Inseego, is also the company’s third generation 5G mobile hotspot. The new MiFi X PRO 5G is now available to purchase at T-Mobile stores and online here starting November 17. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005396/en/ (C)2022. Inseego Corp. MiFi X PRO 5G lands at T-Mobile Nov. 17. (Photo: Business Wire)
