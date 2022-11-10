ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigertv.tv

Bigger, Faster, Stronger: LSU Women's Basketball dominates in victory over Western Carolina

LSU Women's Basketball's high powered offense was too much to handle, as they cruised to a 73 point victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts 107-34. The purple and gold were flying all around the court the entire game wreaking havoc on defense. The Tigers finished the game with 11 steals and scored 31 of their 107 points off of turnovers. Head Coach Kim Mulkey wants her team to really push the pace and turn defense into offense.
tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs Western Carolina | 11.13.22

The Lady Tigers beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 107-34 in a blowout win. WCU was unable to find a groove all game due to the tight defense the Tigers played. LSU WBB Head Coach Kim Mulkey prioritized defense as one of the teams' growing points heading into this game. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy