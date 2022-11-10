LSU Women's Basketball's high powered offense was too much to handle, as they cruised to a 73 point victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts 107-34. The purple and gold were flying all around the court the entire game wreaking havoc on defense. The Tigers finished the game with 11 steals and scored 31 of their 107 points off of turnovers. Head Coach Kim Mulkey wants her team to really push the pace and turn defense into offense.

