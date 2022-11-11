ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs, Ole Miss set for 6:30 on the SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and shown on the SEC Network. Both Arkansas and Ole Miss lost at home on Saturday. Arkansas fell to LSU 13-10 while Ole Miss dropped a 30-24 decision to Alabama. Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) needs a win...
OXFORD, MS
Arkansas’ defense shines against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas

The second game of new Fordham head coach Keith Urgo’s career at his dream school turned out to bit more challenging than the first. Five days after the Rams opened the season with a 88-74 home win over Dartmouth, they found themselves over-matched in Fayetteville. No. 10 Arkansas forced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSU thrilled to survive trip to Arkansas

As a newcomer to the Southeastern Conference, former Notre Dame and current LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not about to apologize for any wins in his new league. That’s especially a road one, which the No. 7 Tigers picked up over Arkansas 13-10 Saturday before 72,400 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Malik Hornsby starts in place of KJ Jefferson.

Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby starting for Arkansas against 7)LSU Saturday in place of KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has been limited in practice this week and going to be a game time decision. During warm-ups on the field, Jefferson did not throw, but watched from the sides.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

