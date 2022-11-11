FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO