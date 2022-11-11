Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Fire Department Joined in with Battling Forest Fire
The Monticello Fire Department joined the Kentucky Division of Forestry, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Susie Vol. Fire Department and the Chanute Fire Department in battling a huge fire in the woods this Thursday evening, near the Wayne / Clinton Line close to the State Line #monticelloky #monticellofiredept #firefighters #volunteerfirefighters.
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
Staff, youth assaulted during riot at Youth Development Center
Around 30 juveniles in the Adair Youth Development Center apparently gained control of at least one wing of the facility Friday night and at least one corrections officer and several juveniles were injured before law enforcement was able to get back control of the facility. Local law enforcement and EMS...
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
Laurel County School Police Chief Issues Scam Warning
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting School Police Chief Bobby Day is investigating a Scam brought to their attention. Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of recent “spoofing” text scam where the sender claims to be Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. The scammer is asking for gift cards to be purchased. Chief Day says no one from Laurel County Public Schools will ever contact the public via unsolicited phone calls or text asking for money or the purchasing of gift cards. He says please do not correspond with the scammer if you receive a text or phone call. Laurel County Public Schools is working with the Kentucky State Police to resolve the issue.
Russell Springs announces Hardee’s coming to town
A new fast food restaurant will be locating in Russell Springs. Mayor Eddie Thomas gave WJRS News more details about the Hardee’s locating in Russell Springs, along with a possible timeline of construction.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
One election complaint in Russell County reported to Attorney General’s office
During each election, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office sets up an election violation hotline to report potential violations. Of around 300 reports across the state, only one was in Russell County. The complaints are reported using broad categories and do not include specific details of the allegations. The lone...
Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
Somerset Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man from Somerset was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. Officers driving along KY-1247 are said to have spotted a black Lincoln driven by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, as it was crossing the center-line. A traffic stop was initiated and Wilson was given a field sobriety test.
Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop
A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
