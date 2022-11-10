Read full article on original website
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
[Gallery] Strange Finds on the Streets of Amarillo – Part One
You can not even begin to imagine the amount of stuff that Amarillo leaves for us to find on its streets. It's crazy the treasures we find. Now I say treasures because some of the stuff is actually cool. Some stuff can be considered just trash. From the end of...
Food Truck Owner? Here’s An Event To Make Your Life Easier.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that I wrote about some of the best food trucks you can find in Amarillo. I mean, after all, it seems Amarillo is a burgeoning place for the trucks at the moment. Well, it turns out I wasn't the only one who...
Light Up Amarillo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
It’s Not a Rumor Local Business Closed Their Doors Recently
There is always a story that goes with a business that closes its doors. The most recent place to close down had several stories over the years. They just kept on keeping on. Up until now. It's been a long road for Rumors. It was a little over a year...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
Get Ready Amarillo a New Chick is Moving into Our City
As Amarillo continues to grow, new businesses will open up and give us a chance to try something new. One of those new businesses just happens to be a new restaurant. This is a type of restaurant we really haven't had before in the city. So who's the new chick...
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
It’s Never Too Early to Talk Cheese in Amarillo
There is nothing better than cheese. You can eat it by itself or make sure it is on top of your favorite dish. You can eat it straight out of the refrigerator or wait for the ever-so-wonderful melty cheese. There are so many different types of cheese too. Cheese is...
Do You Know What This Building Was? See Incredible Transformation
Things are constantly changing in Amarillo. Ask anyone who has lived here for longer than a year, and they'll tell you. I've only been here for five, and it blows my mind how much this city has changed in that small amount of time. That being said; do you know...
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Two Different Fires Blazing In Amarillo
The Amarillo Fire Department was busy on Wednesday, November 9th, and early Thursday, November 10th. Wednesday, November the 9th found Amarillo Fire Fighters fighting two different blazes throughout town. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 9:31 PM at 201 S. Pierce. The fire was...
Mysterious Pile of Beams Means a New Business Coming to Amarillo
A question can lead to so many things, and it's amazing what answers you can find when you do a little research. I don't mind getting questions, in fact, this question was fun to research. The question we received was,. Any idea what is being built behind Lin's and Chuy's?
Photos: The Beautiful Amount Of Nothing Between Amarillo & Roswell
On a whim, I took off on HWY 60 west on morning and decided to see what I could find on the highway to New Mexico. I had spent time in the area around Eagle Nest, but never ventured further south. What I discovered, was a lot of nothing filling...
The Answer to Being Tired of Broken Toys in Your Home Amarillo
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but Christmas will be here before you know it. You have to get that shopping done. Get everything wrapped and just wait. Nothing is worst than getting all excited for Christmas morning and watching the kids open their toys in excitement and then they break.
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
Veteran’s Day Events and Freebies in Amarillo
Veteran's Day is a day set aside to celebrate all those men and women who have served our country and protected our freedoms. It's a day full of fun events and freebies for all of our Veterans. Veteran's Day Events. Veteran's Day Celebration - Friday, November 11th. Hamlet Elementary School.
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
Dare to Dream in This Million Dollar Amarillo Home With a View
Homeownership is a dream for a lot of people. Some people fulfill that dream and some don't. If we are going to dream anyway I am a big believer in dreaming big. If I am going to go for broke I am going for broke in this million-dollar home. I...
How to Prevent a Tragedy: Floor Furnace Fire Damages Amarillo Home
Over the weekend a fire damaged a family's home in South Washington. The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday morning, November 5th. On arrival, the two-story home had smoke coming from the front door. A resident was still inside the home, but as AFD was moving into the home, the resident was exiting. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was coming from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. Luckily, no injuries were reported from the fire, but the home did have damages. The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started from flammable items stored on the floor furnace.
