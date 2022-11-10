ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
It’s Never Too Early to Talk Cheese in Amarillo

There is nothing better than cheese. You can eat it by itself or make sure it is on top of your favorite dish. You can eat it straight out of the refrigerator or wait for the ever-so-wonderful melty cheese. There are so many different types of cheese too. Cheese is...
AMARILLO, TX
Veteran’s Day Events and Freebies in Amarillo

Veteran's Day is a day set aside to celebrate all those men and women who have served our country and protected our freedoms. It's a day full of fun events and freebies for all of our Veterans. Veteran's Day Events. Veteran's Day Celebration - Friday, November 11th. Hamlet Elementary School.
AMARILLO, TX
How to Prevent a Tragedy: Floor Furnace Fire Damages Amarillo Home

Over the weekend a fire damaged a family's home in South Washington. The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday morning, November 5th. On arrival, the two-story home had smoke coming from the front door. A resident was still inside the home, but as AFD was moving into the home, the resident was exiting. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was coming from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. Luckily, no injuries were reported from the fire, but the home did have damages. The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started from flammable items stored on the floor furnace.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

