Kidnapping, Rape suspect Michael Jerome Butler now faces a Murder charge out of St. Clair County in Alabama; He remains in Autauga Metro Jail with No Bond

Read full article on original website
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Kiwanis hosts Secretary of State John Merrill at Weekly Meeting
On November the Millbrook Kiwanis Club held their weekly meeting at The Plantation House Restaurant with guest speaker Secretary of State John Merrill. The Plantation House Restaurant is located at 3240 Grandview Road in Millbrook. The Millbrook Kiwanis Club is a local organization that help the children in the community. They have weekly meetings every Wednesday at Noon in Millbrook.
elmoreautauganews.com
Pitts Hooked on Winter Crappie Fishing on Coosa Reservoirs
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Top Photo: Capt. Lee Pitts shows off a slab white crappie pulled from Neely Henry Reservoir on the Coosa River. – Photo by David Rainer. If you love to head to the woods this time of year to pursue white-tailed deer, Capt....
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Senior Center: With New Building, Activities and Participants are Growing! But there is still room for you
If you know someone who could enjoy the services of the Millbrook Senior Center, visit their Facebook page to learn more at https://www.facebook.com/MillbrookSeniorCenter. Our YMCA is proud to staff the Millbrook Senior Center. As you know, we staff it Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. Here are some statistics...
elmoreautauganews.com
See the Updated Calendar of Gospel Events coming to our Area, thanks to Bill Roberts
SUN – Nov 13 – 10 AM – The Griffith Family & Company will be at West End Church, 3050 Old Dark Road, Alexander City. For more information, call 256-596-0770. SUN – Nov 20 – 10 AM – The Pullens will be at the Thanksgiving service at Aldrich Assembly of God, 985 County Road 10, Montevallo. They will be there for the morning service, lunch and afternoon singing.
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Veterans Appreciation: 101-Year-Old WWII Veteran says he was Proud to Fight for Liberty
Top Photo: Dale Bain, Elmore County School Board member, and Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley place a wreath in honor of Veterans. On Thursday, rainy weather forced the Millbrook Veterans Appreciation event indoors to the Civic Center, but it did nothing to dampen a patriotic spirit. Other events, such as a...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville, Autauga County residents Give Honor to All Veterans for their Sacrifices, Service
See Gallery of more Photos below. The City of Prattville joined with the American Legion Post 122 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1349 at the Autauga County Courthouse on Veterans Day for a respectful remembrance and to honor for all Veterans. Members of the General John Archer Elmore Chapter...
Comments / 0