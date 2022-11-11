ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Kidnapping, Rape suspect Michael Jerome Butler now faces a Murder charge out of St. Clair County in Alabama; He remains in Autauga Metro Jail with No Bond

 3 days ago
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Kiwanis hosts Secretary of State John Merrill at Weekly Meeting

On November the Millbrook Kiwanis Club held their weekly meeting at The Plantation House Restaurant with guest speaker Secretary of State John Merrill. The Plantation House Restaurant is located at 3240 Grandview Road in Millbrook. The Millbrook Kiwanis Club is a local organization that help the children in the community. They have weekly meetings every Wednesday at Noon in Millbrook.
MILLBROOK, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Pitts Hooked on Winter Crappie Fishing on Coosa Reservoirs

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Top Photo: Capt. Lee Pitts shows off a slab white crappie pulled from Neely Henry Reservoir on the Coosa River. – Photo by David Rainer. If you love to head to the woods this time of year to pursue white-tailed deer, Capt....
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

See the Updated Calendar of Gospel Events coming to our Area, thanks to Bill Roberts

SUN – Nov 13 – 10 AM – The Griffith Family & Company will be at West End Church, 3050 Old Dark Road, Alexander City. For more information, call 256-596-0770. SUN – Nov 20 – 10 AM – The Pullens will be at the Thanksgiving service at Aldrich Assembly of God, 985 County Road 10, Montevallo. They will be there for the morning service, lunch and afternoon singing.
MONTEVALLO, AL

