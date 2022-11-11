Read full article on original website
Yankees could save $38 million by offloading 3 players
The Yankees have a lot of work ahead trying to clear some payroll and open up the funding to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Bombers have a projected total payroll of $182.3 million, according to Spotrac. Last season, they sat at $264.9 million after arbitration, so the projected number will increase substantially over the next few months.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Dodgers Rumors: The Trea Turner Sweepstakes Could Come Down to Phillies and LA
Is there still hope the Dodgers can bring back their star shortstop Trea Turner?
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Eagles scouting report: Early first and second-round prospects
With the sixth-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Will Anderson, a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid from the University of Alabama. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? It could happen. The chances of landing Anderson would seemingly improve if the New Orleans Saints kept losing and the Birds got a top-five draft choice, but even if the Crimson Tide star is off of the board, Philly would still have some top-tier talent to choose from. Take Myles Murphy of the Clemson Tigers for instance.
Report: Phillies believed to have 'real interest' in free-agent SS Xander Bogaerts
The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the highest 2023 payrolls in baseball, but after falling just two wins short of a World Series title, they seem ready to spend even more this winter. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies have "real interest" in free...
Yardbarker
Phillies agree to two-year extension with hitting coach Kevin Long
The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping one underrated piece from this year’s World Series run right where he is. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports Saturday that the Phillies have agreed to a two-year extension with their hitting coach Kevin Long. The 55-year-old Long is now under contract through the 2025 MLB season.
Phillies Stealing Red Sox’s 2021 Anthem Sparked Texts To Kyle Schwarber
Confused by the Phillies using “Dancing On My Own” as their unofficial theme song this Major League Baseball postseason?. Well, you’re not alone. (Seriously, no pun intended.) Former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki couldn’t help but question Kyle Schwarber — his former Boston teammate who now plays...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Behind Yankees & Giants
After a historic 2022 season that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record, New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge is in position to sign a lucrative contract that could very well exceed $300 million. The presumed AL MVP has drawn widespread interest from teams, including...
Sporting News
Doc Rivers coaching hot seat: 3 reasons why the 76ers coach deserves partial blame for ho-hum start
At 5-7 and with championship aspirations, the Sixers have had a disappointing start to their season. There have been problems with the team across the board and most of the finger-pointing has been directed at embattled coach Doc Rivers. “Bill Simmons has been saying for weeks on his podcast Doc...
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Jimmy Johnson explains why he thinks Eagles are vulnerable
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in football through the first half of the season, but one coaching legend is not quite sold on them. Jimmy Johnson told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that he believes teams will eventually catch up to the Eagles. He said they “run a different style of offense” that catches teams off-guard when they first face it, but he wonders whether that is sustainable. Johnson also seems to feel that the Dallas Cowboys are the better team.
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
