Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
First 'Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market' taking place in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh. It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market." More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms. Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market. Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop. It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m. Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
Franklin’s ‘Big Lots’ Shopping Center Up on the Auction Block
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Just a week after an auction ended signaling the sale of Cranberry Mall to Dundas Real Estate Investment, another commercial property in the area is up for auction. This time it’s the Franklin Commons retail center on Allegheny Boulevard. The Ten-X listing states the...
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
'Start Up' television episode featuring New Kensington debuts at Voodoo Brewing
An episode of a PBS series focusing on revitalization efforts in New Kensington is “a tremendous postcard for the city,” Mayor Tom Guzzo said. The episode of “Start Up” featuring Mike Malcanas and his Olde Towne Overhaul debuted at Voodoo Brewing New Kensington Pub on Friday evening.
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of November 14
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
A little can go a long way: Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosts turkey distribution
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is jumping on its Thanksgiving distribution early this year. You don't need us to tell you that grocery prices are high at the moment and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, folks around the country and in Pittsburgh are in need. That's why the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosted a turkey distribution at the Pittsburgh King School on the North Side. The distribution took place from 10 a.m. until noon and the food bank said they had 250 turkeys to give out as well as all the fixings. The need is great in the area and folks need a hand putting food on their table both now and for the holidays. Sign-ups were not required but the distribution was first come, first serve. They are also asking those who have the means to help them out this Thanksgiving, saying a contribution to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or your local food bank can go a long way. You can also donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund at this link.
How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?
There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
Leechburg's Twisted Thistle has new ownership, new name
A well-known restaurant in Leechburg is under new ownership and has a new name. Twisted Thistle was sold this month by Linda Alworth of Gilpin to three new owners: friends Bobby Elliott, Sean Watson and Corey Pistininzi. They’ve renamed it National Public House. Alworth, 68, recently sold Lingrow Farm,...
Movie filmed in local city gets red-carpet premiere
On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie -- and watch the movie itself -- that was shot in the city.
Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner By Letting Local Chefs Do The Cooking
The fourth Thursday in November is a bad day to be a turkey — or somebody who doesn’t know how to cook a turkey. If you fall into the latter category, be thankful you live in Pittsburgh, where there’s always a restaurant willing to prepare the whole meal or a side so you don’t have to. Offerings range from traditional to eclectic and, when transferred from a take-out box to a casserole dish, can be passed off as your own culinary handiwork.
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend
HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
A Drinking, Eating, and Attraction Guide to Lawrenceville
If there is one thing we think Lawrenceville is most known for, it would be its rapidly expanding restaurant scene. It seems like every time you turn around a new restaurant is opening in the neighborhood (and some sadly closing)- giving us many reasons to return time and time again.
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly temperatures, rain, and snow all possible throughout the week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!Alert: None.Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels. Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough...
ONLINE: Welders, 1986 Ford F7000, lathe, and misc.
Featuring: COMPLETE LIQUIDATION FABRICATING SHOP & EQUIPMENT. 8+ Welders. 1986 Ford F700 stakebody truck. Cincinnati model 1808 sheer. Enco model 111-1445 lathe. Dainichi Kinzoku lathe, type DH-135, machine number 6948. Bridgeport plus other milling machines. Grob Band Saw. Geka Ironworker model 11-H punch. Drill Presses. Machinist Tools. Lincoln gas powered Ranger 9 welder. Support Equipment and Tooling. Aluminum channel and beams. Welding tables. Forklift. Plus Much More!
Vida MacMurdo Sweeney, 86
Vida MacMurdo Sweeney, 86, of Freedom, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. Born in Ellwood City, PA on April 22, 1936, Vida was the daughter of the late Isman “Easy” and Ursuline “Sue” Rubino Mariotti. Vida graduated from Lincoln High School and Geneva College. She taught kindergarten at B.V.M. School in Ellwood City, was a past president of the Ellwood City Municipal Women’s Club and a former member of the Connoquenessing Country Club where she enjoyed golfing with her friends. She owned and operated Lady Vi’s clothing store in Volant for over twenty years. Vida was a longtime member of St. Killian Parish in Cranberry Township.
