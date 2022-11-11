Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Residents paying for crews to pick up litter
(WTNH) – Every day, people across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars annually to pick up that roadside trash, and residents pay for that. Watch the video above...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
EVs are Connecticut’s future. Will there be enough juice?
Charging up a Tesla costs about $14 and can take you maybe 300 miles. But that’s based on current electric rates. But they’re going up, way up.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Laundromat Fire
2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect new real estate property assessments
You may have heard rumblings around town about an upcoming property revaluation process, so I wanted to use this month’s column to clarify what this means and give you more information on what to expect. Pursuant to Connecticut state law, each town is required to conduct a revaluation on...
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: EVs and the Electric Grid
There’s no doubt that EVs (electric vehicles) are our future. The question is, are we ready for them?. There are already over 25,000 EVs in Connecticut, almost half of that number in Fairfield County with Westport drivers owning the most. They’re not cheap to buy ($30,000+ each) but cheaper to operate (for now).
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
AdWeek
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV
Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
Connecticut’s coffers continue to swell, despite global economic woes
New projections show revenues pushing this year’s state surplus from nearly $2.35 billion up to almost $2.8 billion.
high-profile.com
Construction Begins on Newington Development
Newington, CT – Grossman Development Group (GDG), in partnership with Callahan, Inc. and Long Wharf Capital, has launched construction at Meadow Commons, a 24-acre mixed-use destination in Newington. Washington Trust is supplying the debt for the retail portion of the development. In addition to 78,000sf of retail, the site...
When EVs Burn: A look at how Connecticut fire departments are dealing with electric car fires
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a dangerous new puzzle that firefighters in Connecticut and around the country are facing. Electric vehicle fires. Right now, there is no hands-on training in Connecticut to learn how to fight these complicated fires. There isn’t even an agreed plan of attack. Right now, one fire department in our […]
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
Lamont said he wants to ensure a continued suspension of the 25-cent tax won’t impair the state’s ability to repair its roads and bridges.
Eyewitness News
Early Warning Weather Tracker finds down trees in roads due to remnants of Nicole
Meteorologists Mike Slifer and Scot Haney tracked the remnants of Nicole on Saturday morning. Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out the conditions in Haddam as Nicole's remnants moved through on Saturday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline...
Eyewitness News
Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning. The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday. The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to...
New Haven luxury apartment complex breaks ground
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City leaders broke ground Thursday on the old New Haven Coliseum site — 15 years after it was demolished. Since then, the site on South Orange Street has mainly served as a parking lot. The $76 million apartment project is called Square 10. Construction crews are already on site and […]
Compost Headlines: Untaxing Time For Rich
Yet another out-of-town New Haven Gold Rush speculator received a gold-plated tax break from the city due to its self-defeating method of appraising property: He bought the 360 State St. tower for $160 million. But the city will pretend it’s worth only $115 million when it taxes him, leaving the rest of us to pay the difference — the latest of many examples of how resident taxpayers are subsidizing the benefits of New Haven’s building boom for wealthy out-of-towners.
