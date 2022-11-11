ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Talking Transportation: EVs and the Electric Grid

There’s no doubt that EVs (electric vehicles) are our future. The question is, are we ready for them?. There are already over 25,000 EVs in Connecticut, almost half of that number in Fairfield County with Westport drivers owning the most. They’re not cheap to buy ($30,000+ each) but cheaper to operate (for now).
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
Construction Begins on Newington Development

Newington, CT – Grossman Development Group (GDG), in partnership with Callahan, Inc. and Long Wharf Capital, has launched construction at Meadow Commons, a 24-acre mixed-use destination in Newington. Washington Trust is supplying the debt for the retail portion of the development. In addition to 78,000sf of retail, the site...
Early Warning Weather Tracker finds down trees in roads due to remnants of Nicole

Meteorologists Mike Slifer and Scot Haney tracked the remnants of Nicole on Saturday morning. Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out the conditions in Haddam as Nicole's remnants moved through on Saturday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline...
New Haven luxury apartment complex breaks ground

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City leaders broke ground Thursday on the old New Haven Coliseum site — 15 years after it was demolished.  Since then, the site on South Orange Street has mainly served as a parking lot.  The $76 million apartment project is called Square 10.  Construction crews are already on site and […]
Compost Headlines: Untaxing Time For Rich

Yet another out-of-town New Haven Gold Rush speculator received a gold-plated tax break from the city due to its self-defeating method of appraising property: He bought the 360 State St. tower for $160 million. But the city will pretend it’s worth only $115 million when it taxes him, leaving the rest of us to pay the difference — the latest of many examples of how resident taxpayers are subsidizing the benefits of New Haven’s building boom for wealthy out-of-towners.
