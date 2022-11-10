ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo 'Know Before You Go' report for the week of Nov. 13, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 13 include: Monday On Nov. 14, the right lane of westbound Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for 4-6 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at unoccupied home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park Avenue. On Nov. 14, at around 3:15 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to 309 Park Avenue on a structure fire. According to reports, when crews arrived they found the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
