Best Kept Secret In Amarillo? It Might Be This Hidden Food Truck.
It seems like every time you turn the corner in Amarillo, there's a food truck. Literally. Like this food truck I was recently introduced to that I never would have found without some help. The best kept secret in Amarillo just may be this hidden food truck. Where, And What,...
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
Code Blue Warming Station to be open Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that they will be open Monday evening for the first time this winter season. According to a news release from the Code Blue Warming Station, doors will open at 7 p.m. Monday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Amarillo Housing […]
It’s Time to Release the Rage Amarillo With New Business
It may not be a brand new concept, but it is a more recent concept to Amarillo. It's a place to release some steam—a place to go to let out all the rage. Have you ever heard of a rage room? Have you taken your rage out in a rage room?
TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 13, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 13 include: Monday On Nov. 14, the right lane of westbound Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for 4-6 […]
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at unoccupied home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park Avenue. On Nov. 14, at around 3:15 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to 309 Park Avenue on a structure fire. According to reports, when crews arrived they found the...
[Gallery] Strange Finds on the Streets of Amarillo – Part One
You can not even begin to imagine the amount of stuff that Amarillo leaves for us to find on its streets. It's crazy the treasures we find. Now I say treasures because some of the stuff is actually cool. Some stuff can be considered just trash. From the end of...
Light Up Amarillo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Another Death in Amarillo: 27-Year-Old Female Found Dead
Amarillo has seen its share of deaths in the last year. We have seen over 25 homicides and the list continues to grow. If the list keeps growing then it's highly probable that Amarillo will break last year's record of homicides and reach for the stars surpassing 30 in Amarillo.
Center City to host ‘traditional’ Electric Light Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo released details regarding the upcoming Electric Light Parade, which is set to begin the holiday season in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from Center City, the 2022 Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Polk Street in […]
Get Ready Amarillo a New Chick is Moving into Our City
As Amarillo continues to grow, new businesses will open up and give us a chance to try something new. One of those new businesses just happens to be a new restaurant. This is a type of restaurant we really haven't had before in the city. So who's the new chick...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters battle cold, flames during early morning fire at unoccupied home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled the cold and flames during an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to 309 Park Avenue. The first crew on scene found an unoccupied house with flames shooting through the back roof. It took about 45 minutes to get...
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Heart Of The High Plains: Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s cheffin’ time at the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we cook a whole meal, just like what mama would cook,” said Warren Coble, Executive Director of the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Meat loaf, briskets and things like this. Mr. Maxwell, who’s standing behind me, and Douglas Murkeldove, they […]
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
abc7amarillo.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
It’s Never Too Early to Talk Cheese in Amarillo
There is nothing better than cheese. You can eat it by itself or make sure it is on top of your favorite dish. You can eat it straight out of the refrigerator or wait for the ever-so-wonderful melty cheese. There are so many different types of cheese too. Cheese is...
