STORM WATCH: Nicole remnants douse NJ with heavy rain, bring high winds

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Remnants from Nicole are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of New Jersey.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Dave Curren says the worst of the weather is expected to last into Saturday morning, with a slight break around the evening commute.

Expect up to an inch of rain from the storm, with a possibility of flooding. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 50 mph. Power outages are also possible due to the winds.

Storm impacts are expected to be a bit lesser in northern Jersey compared to the rest of the state.

Temperatures expected to be warm throughout the day, with daytime highs around 69 degrees.

For Saturday, rain tapers off by the around 7 a.m., followed by mostly clear skies. Daytime highs will be around 70 degrees. Overnight lows will dip to around 48.

Things cool off again Sunday with daytime highs around 53 degrees and mostly sunny skies expected. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

