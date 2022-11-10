Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
[Gallery] Strange Finds on the Streets of Amarillo – Part One
You can not even begin to imagine the amount of stuff that Amarillo leaves for us to find on its streets. It's crazy the treasures we find. Now I say treasures because some of the stuff is actually cool. Some stuff can be considered just trash. From the end of...
Food Truck Owner? Here’s An Event To Make Your Life Easier.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that I wrote about some of the best food trucks you can find in Amarillo. I mean, after all, it seems Amarillo is a burgeoning place for the trucks at the moment. Well, it turns out I wasn't the only one who...
It’s Not a Rumor Local Business Closed Their Doors Recently
There is always a story that goes with a business that closes its doors. The most recent place to close down had several stories over the years. They just kept on keeping on. Up until now. It's been a long road for Rumors. It was a little over a year...
Get Ready Amarillo a New Chick is Moving into Our City
As Amarillo continues to grow, new businesses will open up and give us a chance to try something new. One of those new businesses just happens to be a new restaurant. This is a type of restaurant we really haven't had before in the city. So who's the new chick...
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches
Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
It’s Never Too Early to Talk Cheese in Amarillo
There is nothing better than cheese. You can eat it by itself or make sure it is on top of your favorite dish. You can eat it straight out of the refrigerator or wait for the ever-so-wonderful melty cheese. There are so many different types of cheese too. Cheese is...
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Photos: The Beautiful Amount Of Nothing Between Amarillo & Roswell
On a whim, I took off on HWY 60 west on morning and decided to see what I could find on the highway to New Mexico. I had spent time in the area around Eagle Nest, but never ventured further south. What I discovered, was a lot of nothing filling...
Mysterious Pile of Beams Means a New Business Coming to Amarillo
A question can lead to so many things, and it's amazing what answers you can find when you do a little research. I don't mind getting questions, in fact, this question was fun to research. The question we received was,. Any idea what is being built behind Lin's and Chuy's?
Veteran’s Day Events and Freebies in Amarillo
Veteran's Day is a day set aside to celebrate all those men and women who have served our country and protected our freedoms. It's a day full of fun events and freebies for all of our Veterans. Veteran's Day Events. Veteran's Day Celebration - Friday, November 11th. Hamlet Elementary School.
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
Two Found Dead in Amarillo Mobile Home Park
The suspect is a male juvenile family member of one of the deceased. No more details will be released on the suspect. The APD is still investigating the incident. The victims have been identified as Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29. A family member has been taken into custody, according to APD.
Dare to Dream in This Million Dollar Amarillo Home With a View
Homeownership is a dream for a lot of people. Some people fulfill that dream and some don't. If we are going to dream anyway I am a big believer in dreaming big. If I am going to go for broke I am going for broke in this million-dollar home. I...
How to Prevent a Tragedy: Floor Furnace Fire Damages Amarillo Home
Over the weekend a fire damaged a family's home in South Washington. The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday morning, November 5th. On arrival, the two-story home had smoke coming from the front door. A resident was still inside the home, but as AFD was moving into the home, the resident was exiting. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was coming from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. Luckily, no injuries were reported from the fire, but the home did have damages. The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started from flammable items stored on the floor furnace.
Watch Out For The Elves! Christmas to Explode Over Dumas
This is one thing we cannot stop from coming. Yes, we do have to celebrate Thanksgiving, but unfortunately, Thanksgiving cannot stop Christmas. Christmas is taking over and there isn't much we can do about it, but get ready for Mariah Carey everywhere. I think she's already hiding around the corners and behind the trees to sing All I Want for Christmas Is You. You might have even heard her already.
This Video I Found In Amarillo Is Pure Nostalgic Nightmare Fuel
I have a soft spot in my heart for animatronic banjo playing dogs, rapping mice, crooning purple blobs in tennis shoes. They defined a specific era of my childhood. I remember going to places like Chuck E. Cheese and being young enough to be excited to see the show. That...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0