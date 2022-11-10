ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Veteran’s Day Events and Freebies in Amarillo

Veteran's Day is a day set aside to celebrate all those men and women who have served our country and protected our freedoms. It's a day full of fun events and freebies for all of our Veterans. Veteran's Day Events. Veteran's Day Celebration - Friday, November 11th. Hamlet Elementary School.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Two Found Dead in Amarillo Mobile Home Park

The suspect is a male juvenile family member of one of the deceased. No more details will be released on the suspect. The APD is still investigating the incident. The victims have been identified as Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29. A family member has been taken into custody, according to APD.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

How to Prevent a Tragedy: Floor Furnace Fire Damages Amarillo Home

Over the weekend a fire damaged a family's home in South Washington. The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday morning, November 5th. On arrival, the two-story home had smoke coming from the front door. A resident was still inside the home, but as AFD was moving into the home, the resident was exiting. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was coming from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. Luckily, no injuries were reported from the fire, but the home did have damages. The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started from flammable items stored on the floor furnace.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Watch Out For The Elves! Christmas to Explode Over Dumas

This is one thing we cannot stop from coming. Yes, we do have to celebrate Thanksgiving, but unfortunately, Thanksgiving cannot stop Christmas. Christmas is taking over and there isn't much we can do about it, but get ready for Mariah Carey everywhere. I think she's already hiding around the corners and behind the trees to sing All I Want for Christmas Is You. You might have even heard her already.
DUMAS, TX
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

