Over the weekend a fire damaged a family's home in South Washington. The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday morning, November 5th. On arrival, the two-story home had smoke coming from the front door. A resident was still inside the home, but as AFD was moving into the home, the resident was exiting. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was coming from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. Luckily, no injuries were reported from the fire, but the home did have damages. The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started from flammable items stored on the floor furnace.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO